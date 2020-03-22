The 5 Q's: Exploring Peace Church Cemetery with Jim Beeler

Q: What is the history of Peace Church Cemetery?
A: The cemetery started in the 1830s. The old-timers used to tell the story of how when people brought salt up from Oklahoma, they brought it up on salt freights, and on one of their trips, they had a boy working for them and he had passed away on the way up. They looked for a place to bury him, and when they walked to the north, they found a knoll (where the cemetery is now located, on the east side of Peace Church Road between Zora and Fountain roads).
The first recorded grave is 1846, and that was by a Mr. Tingle. His wife had passed away in childbirth, and they buried her there.
Peace Church never really established until about 1841, and it was in the home of Robert Dale. From there, it joined with four other churches to form the Spring River Baptist Association, which is still in existence today.
Q: Who is buried at Peace Church Cemetery?
A: There are a lot of children buried there, a lot of babies. Out of the listing I have, there are probably 300 to 400 children out of 1,100 or 1,200 (graves).
There were rich people buried there and poor people. There were entrepreneurs, land grabbers, miners — a wide variety of different people that were in this area in the early days. Up to the 1900s, they established a lot of their own family plots.
Then you also have a lot of veterans buried there, from the Civil War all the way up to the Korean War. There are Confederate soldiers buried there and Union soldiers buried there. The story is that the Confederates' (graves) were never marked, but the Union soldiers' (graves) were marked. We try to honor the veterans every year with flags on their graves.
A lot of the people are gone now that had families here. As time went along, people moved away, but we have seen, since we've been able to get the cemetery more open, a lot more flowers appear on graves.
Q: What are the details of the upcoming volunteer work day at Peace Church Cemetery?
A: The volunteer work day will begin at 8 a.m. and run until noon Saturday, March 28.
What we try to do is at the beginning of the season, we prepare the cemetery for mowing and upkeep for the greenery that's going to be coming on. What we're trying to accomplish on this cleanup will be to pick up rocks and limbs that fell over the winter months so we can begin our mowing.
We've also been leveling graves that have not been leveled for 100 years or more. A lot of the graves out there are from the turn of the century, so they've never been filled. Then there are graves that we're trying to mark. When there was a survey done about 1960 of the graves that could been visibly seen that were unmarked, we've tried to mark them with a concrete marker that just says "grave" on it.
Q: What other events are coming up related to the cemetery?
A: We're going to have a walking tour on April 4. We'll walk through the cemetery and stop at different graves and talk about the families and history there. It will probably take about an hour.
That's a fundraiser for us. We're charging $10 for people to come because we just go off of donations; we don't have any other fund sources. What little bit we get goes to the upkeep of the cemetery.
Q: Why is it important to you to help preserve and restore the cemetery?
A: My wife's relatives are buried there, and that's where I started — just to keep their plot up.
But I just feel like people are deserving of recognition for the life that they led. They were a human being that lived on this earth and contributed to society, and why should they not be recognized for the contribution they gave to this area?
Jim Beeler is chairman of the Peace Church Cemetery History and Preservation Group. RSVP for the work day by contacting him at 417-529-0890.
