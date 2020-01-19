The 5 Q's: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with William Delehanty

Q: Today is set aside for a national observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Why do we celebrate?
A: We celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. as a way to focus our attention on the claims that the Civil Rights Movement made for the equal treatment and dignity of black Americans, and for those groups who are not afforded their right to equal treatment and dignity.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day helps us to recall the historical inequalities faced by black Americans as well as their collective activity to secure in American society equal citizenship. It can also help us in a contemporary context to discuss ongoing questions of inequality faced by those who are not treated fairly by their government or the broader society.
Q: How did King impact the civil rights movement?
A: King helped to organize the Civil Rights Movement on the basis of nonviolent civil disobedience. It is this tactic that helped others in American society at the time to recognize the moral claims of equal dignity made by those active in the Civil Rights Movement.
His role as a local faith leader also helped him to develop an organizational structure for the movement, which facilitated the movement’s ability to recruit leadership as well as generate movement participants and resources. He also served as a voice for the movement with national political leaders, helping to negotiate political responses to the movement’s claims.
Q: What motivated his actions and momentum?
A: King's faith provided one motivation for his actions. If you read his books and other forms of correspondence (or, for that matter, review his public speeches), it is clear that King’s belief in love for others (rooted in a theological interpretation of Jesus’ social ethics) translates into his view of human justice and fairness. It is his message of justice based in love that helped provide momentum for him as a leader of the Civil Rights Movement.
King was also a shrewd political organizer, and his talents in understanding how opponents would react to movement activities/actions also helped him to take advantage of events that propelled the movement forward. A great example would be Bull Connor’s use of firehoses against movement protesters in Birmingham, Alabama. The images on national media of individuals being hit by the water as they passively resisted sent a powerful message about the moral basis of the Civil Rights Movement, and the viciousness of the white Southern response to the movement.
Q: What would you consider to be King's legacy, and how does it live on?
A: King’s legacy is that collective organizing/activity on the basis of moral claims to equal dignity and just treatment has the ability to transform longstanding forms of oppression and discrimination faced by oppressed and marginalized groups. This legacy lives on in the ongoing activities of black Americans to deal with economic injustice, racial inequality in the American criminal justice system and barriers to voting.
King’s legacy can also be used to help sustain movements of other oppressed or marginalized groups who seek equal dignity and just treatment. In this sense, King’s legacy can be used again and again as groups collectively organize to achieve equal recognition of their worth as citizens.
Q: Why is nationwide recognition of King still important?
A: First, oppression and discrimination still exists today. As a consequence, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day helps to remind us that the claims of the Civil Rights Movement are not time-bound, in the sense of occurring in the past and somehow resolved. The claims of the Civil Rights Movement are ongoing, even if some of the more specific claims have changed form or are expressed differently in a contemporary context.
Second, Martin Luther King Jr. Day reminds us to be hopeful — that despite the presence of unequal treatment and oppression, people can act collectively to realize their claims of dignity, respect and equal citizenship.
William K. Delehanty is an associate professor of political science at Missouri Southern State University.
