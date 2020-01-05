The 5 Q's: Ivy Hagedorn discusses Joplin's Empire Market

Q. Where can residents find the Empire Market?
A. We are open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are located at 931 E. Fourth St., which is nine blocks east of Main.
Q. What can visitors typically find at the market?
A. Everything that is sold at the market is either made or grown or baked by the vendors selling it.
You can come in and find locally roasted coffee, organic produce, sourdough bread and croissants. You can find handmade bath products using dried lavender that the farmers grew themselves.
You can find a wide variety of handmade artisan goods, whether it's fine arts or pottery or jewelry. You can find jams and jellies.
You can get your tarot read at the market, and there is live music most Saturday mornings.
Q. How would you summarize 2019, which was the market's first full year of operation?
A. It was great. We had a bunch of inaugural events starting with the chili cook-off in January. We had an amazing time doing Paris Week in February with Heartland Opera Theatre. We also celebrated our first birthday with a birthday bash in April.
Probably the biggest change was we started our night markets. This was something we had been wanting to do since before we opened.
Two of them, the summer solstice market in June and S'mores & Pours in October, we had underneath the market lights and stars in the courtyard, and those were a tremendous success. Then we did the Night Market Before Christmas — it was an indoor event. It was a lot of fun, too.
Q. What's in store for the market in 2020?
A. Definitely almost every event we did (in 2019) was well-received, so we plan on doing second annuals of the chili cook-off, Paris Week, the birthday bash and the night markets.
As we get later in the year, we may change some of the themes of the night markets just to keep them fresh and new. It will still be the same type of vibe.
We'll also be doing a variety of other smaller themed market days. For instance, this year we get to do a market on Leap Day, so that's pretty cool. We kind of want to do a Leap Into Local event that spotlights all the amazing things you can find in the Four-State Area.
We also will have market Saturdays on the Fourth of July and Halloween this year, so we are really looking forward to being able to properly celebrate some of our favorite holidays with our market community.
Q. What is the status of a $4.1 million capital campaign that was launched in the fall to upgrade the Empire Market building?
A. We spent the fall just compiling all the resources we'll need to go out into the community and present our vision. Expect to hear from us in 2020!
This is a 1907 building that we're in, and it needs a new roof, and it needs a commercial kitchen so we can maximize what our food producers do, and that's going to take some work and effort.
We are in this for the long haul. 2019 was all about expanding what we did, and 2020 is really going to be all about maintaining it, keeping it fresh, but also digging in and making sure our weekly Saturday market is the best that it can be.
Ivy Hagedorn is coordinator of the Empire Market.
