The 5 Q's: Joplin Mayor Gary Shaw reviews 2019, previews 2020

Q. What were the highlights of 2019 for the city of Joplin?
A. There are several great things that I feel we helped to happen.
No. 1 was getting the half-cent sales tax passed to help us be able to make the right adjustments for our police and fire (pension fund) and strengthen that situation. Obviously the announcement of the new dental school (from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosicences) has to be near the top, and Connect2Culture going ahead with the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex was one of the top things.
Casey's announced they're coming to town; that's another major thing. We were able to get a couple of the bridges replaced that we needed to; the low-water bridge (over Shoal Creek) was something that needed to be done.
I'm very proud of our high school. Our Constitution Team won (first place in the state), and our football team practically won the state championship. I also thought it was pretty special to have the Stanley Cup visit Joplin.
The Rotary clubs created the sculpture garden in Mercy Park, and Freeman Health System sponsored our Christmas parade.
Q. What were the biggest challenges of 2019?
A. We worked together with police and fire to get the tax passed — that was a real challenge, but it was a rewarding challenge. When the tax passed by 77%, that's quite an achievement.
Having to change city managers was a challenge, but I look at that as something that was good for Mr. (Sam) Anselm, and it's going to be good for us as well. Our interim city manager, Dan Pekarek, has done an outstanding job.
Q. What will be the Joplin City Council's top priorities in 2020?
A. Obviously the top priority will be to get us a new city manager. I think there is positive influence with what the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce is doing right now — very open and a lot of challenging, new ideas and directions — and we're going to need a city manager who is going to take care of business and have a vision to help us take those progressive steps to help us make the right moves in the future.
Q. What should Joplin residents look forward to in 2020?
A. We have some prospects that we're working with — I can't really mention any names at this point — that are looking to come to our city. ... We're going to find ways to get people interested in moving to Joplin and finding a job here.
I see one of our major things is going to have to be addressing some of our aging neighborhoods. ... I'd like to see us creating more neighborhood interaction and taking pride in our neighborhoods. We started some of that when (former city manager) Mark Rohr was here, and we fixed streetlights and sidewalks, and then the 2011 tornado came in and we went back to recovery.
Q. How would you like to see Joplin residents get involved in their community next year?
A. The more people you get involved, the better it is. I'll go back to the police and fire and getting the tax passed — we sat down a year ago and started meeting with police and fire chiefs and with the union reps, and we worked on a plan to get something done. We got to know one another, and because of that, we were able to accomplish something.
Gary Shaw is the mayor of Joplin.
