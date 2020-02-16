The 5 Q's: Laura Chaney brings Holocaust-themed play, speaker to Cottey College

Q. What is the Cottey College theater department's upcoming performance about?
A. "From Silence" is a play about a woman who was encamped at Ravensbrück when she was a child, and she is now living in New Jersey. Her granddaughter and daughter have moved in with her, and they're finding that with anti-Semitic activity revolving around the temple, it's starting to bring up issues with the granddaughter wondering what her grandmother had been through in the concentration camp.
The grandmother has never spoken about what's happened to her. The title, "From Silence," is because she locked away all of those issues. The idea is that as Holocaust survivors pass away, their trauma is actually living on through their children and grandchildren.
Q. Why did you choose this play?
A. The reason I picked it is because at the very end, there is redemption and healing. ...There is a coming together. That's a message for us, too, because we feel very fractured as a country, and I think the underlying core is that there is redemption and healing through discussion — not keeping quiet our points of view, but finding a way to share it.
Q. Shelly Cline, public historian of the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, will deliver a lecture about lessons from Nazi Germany this week. Why did you want to bring her to campus in connection with the play?
A. Our college is taking a trip to Munich (in Germany). I'm actually leading a group of students to Dachau. ... We also have students who are going to Poland, and they're going to Auschwitz. I think it's important that they have a historical background from a reputable source who can talk about how the rise of the Nazi propaganda movement pulled the country together so they could understand how those events unfolded.
She comes in about a week before we open, so people have time to think about the lecture she's giving us.
Q. When and where are these two events?
A. The speaker is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Cottey. It's free to the public, and we can seat 500. It's a larger venue than we've had her in before.
The play is the following week. On Feb. 28-29, it's at 8 p.m. On March 1, it's at 2 p.m. It's $5 for the general public.
Q. There also will be an appearance by the "From Silence" playwright, Anne Marilyn Lucas, after the March 1 performance. What will she talk about?
A. It's a fictional play that's based on a real-life event. She's going to talk about how the play came into fruition, her going and meeting this woman that the play is based on, and developing the story.
But also she will talk about being a woman playwright and professional actress, and I think that kind of lends to the (movement of) women in society doing jobs that a lot of times they don't get recognized for. She's coming to a women's college, so it's really beneficial for our students to see this woman writing plays and (learn about) how she got started.
Laura Chaney is the director of the Cottey College theater department's upcoming production of "From Silence."
