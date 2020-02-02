The 5 Q's: MSSU professors explain life, legacy of Langston Hughes

Q. Langston Hughes was born on Feb. 1, 1902, in Joplin. Who was he?
A. Langston Hughes was born in Joplin and raised in the Midwest, but he is most closely associated with New York City, where he was a leader in a movement known as the Harlem Renaissance.
He is most commonly known for his groundbreaking poetry, which introduced new rhythms to the American canon, rhythms that were already an important part of American culture, but were not entirely recognized or appreciated for their high artistic achievement. Hughes rendered the musical art of jazz into written language in a way that helped make it accessible to a wide swath of the American public.
He was a black voice that spoke directly to, and for, other black voices while simultaneously reaching across racial and/or cultural barriers. He also wrote plays, novels, essays and a long-running column in The Chicago Defender, a leading African-American newspaper. We remember him as a social and political activist as well, due to his subject matter and outspoken political beliefs.
Q. How did Hughes' writing influence the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s?
A. The Great Migration of African Americans from the South to the urban centers of the North in the early 20th century facilitated the development of intellectual, literary and artistic talent. Nowhere was this more true than in New York City.
Hughes’ poems, like much of the cultural output of the Harlem Renaissance, portrayed African American life in a way that was easily accessible and easily recognizable to a black audience. It laid bare the reality of their lives without fear and without shame.
He was at the center of the literary, artistic and intellectual activity of his day. His collection of poetry, "The Weary Blues," was widely influential for the lion's share of the most important writers and artists. Drawing on folk traditions while also experimenting with language, he manifested confidence and racial pride. His work was not without its critics, however; many black intellectuals believed he was portraying African American life in an unflattering way.
Q. His work was also meaningful during the civil rights movement of the 1960s. How so?
A. Hughes’ column in The Chicago Defender ran from 1942 to 1962. This time period coincides with the early civil rights movement. His political and social criticism, going back to the days of the Harlem Renaissance, was an inspiration to many of the movement’s early leaders. His emphasis on racial consciousness and cultural nationalism was consistent with the message of black pride, which was an important element of the movement.
Toward the end of his life, Hughes was having difficulty finding common cause with the direction the movement was taking. Although he agreed with many aspects of Black Power, he believed that its advocates were overburdened with anger.
While his work was deeply informed and contextualized by the specific milieu of his time and place, like any great poet, he made art that outlasts its particular circumstances and is broadly appealing and applicable. Sadly, it also shows that after more than 40 years, African Americans still didn’t have equitable access to a fair slice of the American dream. Part of the reason his poetry still resonates today is because the struggle for many African Americans continues.
Q. What legacy does Hughes leave behind for Americans today?
A. Hughes' legacy is that of intellectual curiosity, pride of place and heritage, commitment to understanding and appreciating differences, and devotion to the creative impulse. He found beauty — poetry — in the lives of everyday black Americans. In doing so, he showed that there is more than one way to be an American.
Although he was critical of his country, he offered his criticism in the hope that America could live up to its own aspirations and become a better place. This is exemplified in his poem “Let America be America Again”:
O, let my land be a land where Liberty
Is crowned with no false patriotic wreath,
But opportunity is real, and life is free,
Equality is in the air we breathe.
(There’s never been equality for me,
Nor freedom in this "homeland of the free.")
Q. As we move into February, which is African American History Month, why is it important to purposefully recognize the contributions of people like Hughes, both past and present?
A. It is essential to recognize and appreciate how Hughes and other African Americans helped make America what it is, and to remember, as he wrote, “You are a part of me, as I am a part of you.”
Unfortunately, for many Americans, African American history begins and ends with Martin Luther King Jr., whose life and work are an inspiration and should be recognized, but should not obscure the contributions of innumerable men, women and children who contributed not only to African American history, but to history. By including writers, artists, musicians, athletes and other professions that are often left out of the political history narrative, we are more likely to find a new audience of individuals who will be inspired by their contributions.
We should also not be shy about using African American History Month to celebrate their accomplishments. African American history is no less important in January or March than it is in February, but the added attention gives historians a greater opportunity to reach the public.
Steven Wagner and Michael Beilfuss teach history and English, respectively, at Missouri Southern State University.
