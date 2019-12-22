The 5 Q's: Prepare for winter weather with Keith Stammer

Q: The first day of winter was Saturday. What kinds of winter weather could be possible in this area over the next few months?
A: In Southwest Missouri in general, the first thing we're going to look at is probably ice. The thing about ice is it doesn't take much to turn the streets slick, and not many people have good driving skills for ice.
Another one behind that would be snow, although I don't know how much snow we're going to be seeing with the warming trend.
I'd say icing first and snow second, and of course, the one constant here is the temperature. Regardless of if there's moisture or not, there are going to be some real concerns for temperatures, and the big thing there is the wind chill.
Q: What are the biggest dangers associated with severe winter weather?
A: The problem with the temperature is manyfold. People are exposed to subzero temperatures, and they're unprepared for it and then end up getting frostbite.
Another thing is because of the temperatures, people are driven indoors, and they end up sometimes using questionable heating sources. ... You get fireplaces where they figure the more logs the better, and you get yourself a flue fire. Sometimes people will run the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning because of a heating system that hasn't been serviced. Those are major concerns with the temperature.
The thing about the ice is the driving conditions and the chance for wrecks. With the snow situation, people get outside and start doing cleanup and then we have heart attacks.
Q: What can people do to prepare for winter weather?
A: There are three easy things you can do that are the same three easy things we advocate regardless of the season. No. 1, make a kit. No. 2, have a plan. No. 3, be informed.
If you're going out in your car, let's admit to ourselves that it's cold outside, and who knows what's going to happen? Make yourself a kit for your car — get a blanket, make sure that your cellphone is charged and you have an extra battery.
You want to keep informed as to where you are, and keep others informed as well. Knowing where your people are is such an important thing. We encourage everybody to check on each other, particularly when it's cold outside.
Q: What is the risk for severe thunderstorms or tornadoes during the winter?
A: In the wintertime, the tornado possibility is nonzero. Are they probable? No. Are they possible? Yes.
What you could see is some type of strong storm that would come through our area about two hours before sundown or two hours after sundown; it's the sun that's the engine that drives these storms. Traditionally, wintertime storms tend not to be very strong, and wintertime tornadic activity tends not to be very strong, but yes, it can happen.
Q: What do you do as an emergency management director?
A: One of the things I do is planning. I work with our emergency response personnel and nongovernment providers to plan in the event of a disaster. To a certain extent, the disaster doesn't matter as much because the response is the same — to prepare people. We have plans in place in this case for winter weather.
Another thing I do is in the event of a disaster, I run the emergency operations center here in the city. There, we meet together to help coordinate our response that's going on. Also, I work some with mitigation as well. Education and training are the primary things I do.
Keith Stammer is the emergency management director for Joplin/Jasper County.
