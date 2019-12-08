The 5 Q's: Restoring the chert glades ecosystem with Donna Cole

Q: What is your position in the community?
A: I am a volunteer with the Chert Glades chapter; it's a part of the Missouri Master Naturalist program. That program is under the auspices of the Missouri Department of Conservation and the University of Missouri Extension.
I got into it about six years ago. I'm out of a medical background, so I knew nothing about the ecosystem. However, I've always loved gardening. Now, I'm the manager of the Redings Mill Bridge project.
Q: What kind of work has already been undertaken in the area of the old Redings Mill Bridge, which crosses Shoal Creek and connects with trails from the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center?
A: What we have done is taken three acres, and our goal is to reconstruct a chert glade.
We have cut out or killed a lot of invasive (species), and it has literally taken us five years on some of the areas, especially down by the creek, to get rid of some of the really outstanding invasives. We've gotten rid of a lot of trees and shrubs that don't belong in a chert glade.
We're planting forbs, which are flowers, and have planted grasses in the part immediately surrounding the parking lot. We are now starting to work on the slope, which is a riparian area.
We've controlled the invasives enough that we have started planting, and this spring, we will plant quite a bit more — some grasses and different forbs that will hold soil.
Q: You held a meeting of local agencies down at the old Redings Mill Bridge last week. What projects are currently on tap?
A: We have got to take out a lot of trees underneath the bridge — chert glades typically don't have trees. We would rather leave some (trees) because we're worried about holding the soil, so we're going to be working around that over the next several years.
We've also never really formally said thank you, and I thought it would be good to have the different organizations see how they are working in hand with one another to make this happen, and to just generally acknowledge how terrific they have been.
Q: Which agencies are working with you on this project?
A: The Missouri Department of Transportation, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the city of Joplin parks and recreation department, the Chert Glades chapter and Liberty Utilities. I'm so pleased that everybody seems to get along so well, and they're on the same page in terms of helping us.
Q: What's your overall vision for the Redings Mill bridge area?
A: The ultimate goal is to have people walk through and see native forbs, native shrubs, native small trees; to see the wildlife, including insects all the way up to mammals that live in this area; and just basically learn to appreciate what we need to appreciate to save our world.
Donna Cole is a volunteer with the Chert Glades chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.