The 5 Q's: Understanding Hanukkah with Paul Teverow

Q. What is Hanukkah?
A. Hanukkah is an eight-day holiday that commemorates events about 2,200 years ago. Jews in Israel won a victory over the Syrian Greek King Antiochus IV, who had tried to force Jews to abandon their religious practices and follow those of the Greeks.
After the victory, they reestablished an independent Jewish kingdom. According to one account of these events, when the Jerusalem temple was cleansed of the remnants of Greek sacrifices, there was only enough ritually pure oil to light the menorah or candelabrum, one of the most sacred temple objects, for one day, but miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days.
Q. What are some of the holiday's most common traditions?
A. The most important is lighting the Hanukkah candles or oil lamps, with one added for each day. Because of the story of the miracle of the oil, Jews also eat food cooked in oil. For most American Jews, that means potato pancakes or latkes. The favorite for Israeli Jews is sufganiyot, or jelly doughnuts.
Many also play a gambling game (usually the stakes are just dried beans) with a dreidl, or four-sided spinning top. Depending on which side it lands, the player may get the whole pot, half or none, or may have to put one in.
It has also become customary to provide gifts, especially for children. In my family, we always light the menorah and make potato pancakes at least once. In my younger years, I received gifts from my parents and some of my relatives.
Q. What is the menorah?
A. The term "menorah," strictly speaking, refers to the candelabrum used in days past in the temple, but now it most commonly refers to the nine-branch candelabrum (hanukkiah) — one for each day, plus a shammas or helper to light each candle.
Q. What are some of the biggest misconceptions surrounding Hanukkah?
A. Probably the biggest misconception is confusion with Christmas. Yes, they are both winter holidays, but they serve to commemorate very different events. For Christians, Christmas is one of the two most important holidays. For Jews, while Hanukkah is an important Jewish observance that celebrates our triumph over oppression, it is not among the major holidays.
Q. Why does Hanukkah move around on the calendar each year?
A. Jews follow a modified lunar calendar. Hanukkah always starts on the 25th of the month of Kislev, but depending on the year, that can come anywhere between late November and late December in the Gregorian or secular calendar. This year, Hanukkah starts relatively late, on the evening of Dec. 22.
Paul Teverow is a member of the board of directors at Joplin's United Hebrew Congregation.
