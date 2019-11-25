The 5 Q's: Welcome Red Kettle season with Beckie Stearns

Editor’s note: Today kicks off a new feature in The Joplin Globe called The 5 Q’s. Each Monday, we’ll highlight someone from the community and ask him or her five questions, with the responses presented here in a question-and-answer format. Responses may be edited for length and clarity.
Q. When does the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kick off in Joplin?
A. The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off Friday at the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store. A light supper was served. Kettles were out all day on Friday as well.
Q. How many volunteers are needed to ring bells this season?
A. Volunteers are always needed. We have a total of 5,640 volunteer hours open until Dec. 24. We ring Monday through Saturday at 20 locations, two-hour shifts, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. If everyone would give two hours of bell-ringing time, that would be 2,820 volunteers needed.
Criteria is that you want to give back to the community so we can assist those individuals not only at Christmas but all year round. We encourage groups of three to four to volunteer at one time to bring joy to those passing by the kettle as well as bring them joy. We do ask if a child is younger than 16 they be accompanied by an adult. Fifteen- to 17-year-olds can ring together as long as they have a group of three at all times.
You can register to ring the bell for the Salvation Army at registertoring.com. If you rang last year, your information will be in the site, and you just need to reserve your shift. If you are new or if you want to sign up as a group or a family, you would need to make a new account.
Q. Where will the kettles be set up this year?
A. Our red kettles will be set up at 20 local businesses. We also have red counter kettles set up at local businesses throughout the cities. You can find a total list at our “Register to Ring” website.
Q. What is the Joplin Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign goal this year?
A. Last year, we brought in for the Christmas season $270,000. This year, our goal is $270,000. We did not raise it beyond what we received last year, although several large donations came in after Christmas to help us exceed our then-$255,000 (goal) plus an extra $15,000.
Q. What programs and activities are funded each year through the Red Kettle Campaign?
A. The Red Kettle Campaign funds many different programs. Today, we are focused on Christmas for more than 400 families across our area of service. Each family will receive food, and if there are children living in the household, they will have at least three gifts per child to open on Christmas morning.
We serve a Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner with the help of many volunteers, and more than 150 meals get delivered out to those who have no transportation to our building, as well as seniors and those who are handicapped.
Throughout the year, we serve an average of 4,800 meals a month to those in crisis. Our “Shower the People” program is running four days a week and serving those who do not have running water or who are homeless with a shower and a place to clean their clothes. Everything is provided for them to do so.
We do receive government grants to help clients with stabilized housing, but more goes into this process than the funds allow. We have a “Pathway of Hope” program for intentional case management to help people get balanced in their day-to-day lives. We provide assistance with utilities, rent, medications, IDs, birth certificates, etc.
With the donations we receive in our thrift store, more than $20,000 of items, via store vouchers, go back into the community for those that are struggling.
Maj. Beckie Stearns is the corps officer and pastor at the Joplin Salvation Army.
