The reason for Memorial Hall is written in stone, inside and outside the building that is a candidate for the National Register of Historic Places.
WORLD WAR I
• Dee Preston Craig, the last Joplin man to die in combat in World War I, was killed in Siberia on June 22, 1919. He and several others in his company died trying to rescue other Americans who had been taken prisoner. Among those who turned out for the funeral after his body was brought home were men who had fought in the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.
• U.S. Navy Seaman Fred Wilson drowned in the sinking of the USS President Lincoln after it was torpedoed by a German submarine.
• Sgt. Alvin Beasley, 2nd Lt. Corwin Corder, Cpl. Frank Fannon and Pfc. Ralph Storey, all of Joplin, died at the same time on the same day near Chaudron Farm in France when their machine gun battalion was hit by Germans. Also killed in that fight was Pfc. Lawrence DeWitt, of Carterville. Five other men from the same company, either from elsewhere in Missouri or from Oklahoma, also died during that fight.
• Pvt. Robert Thurman, a 21-year-old University of Kansas student, enlisted in March 1917, before the United States declared war. His father, A.W. Thurman, was a well-known Joplin attorney, and the family lived in the Olivia Apartment building at the time of their son's death. Robert Thurman was with the 110th Engineers, part of the 35th Division. The American Legion post in Joplin would later be named in his honor. He is among a number of Joplin men who were buried in France.
• Hettie Sheperd, a Red Cross nurse, died at Camp Pike, Arkansas, in 1919. Her cause of death is not listed, but Camp Pike had been the site of a deadly influenza outbreak that claimed more than 460 American soldiers.
WORLD WAR II
• U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Walter Roberts became the first Joplin man to die in World War II. He was on board the USS Arizona the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. His is among the more than 900 bodies that remain entombed on the ship.
• Staff Sgt. Fred Johnson was killed in France in September 1944. He had worked in the mines before the war. His brother, Virgil Johnson, had been killed in France a month earlier.
• R.J. Frankenstein went from playing center on the Joplin High School football team in 1941 and serving as mayor for the annual senior class "City Day" to joining the U.S. Army paratroopers in 1942. He was killed in action in Belgium in 1945.
• Alfred Akers, who was orphaned at age 8, with no next of kin, spent most of his life taking care of himself. When war broke out, he was working at the Milford Miller Produce Co., living in a room nearby. No one thought Akers would make a good soldier. He had long ago dropped out of school. Associated Press dispatches reported later that Akers even had trouble staying in step after he enlisted. "Wilder than a new beer," his fellow soldiers said of him. But in combat, the self-reliant Akers proved a born leader, rising to sergeant in the U.S. Army. Twice wounded, he received the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, Silver Star and numerous other honors.
One of his platoon said of Akers: "If it was dangerous, he'd do it himself."
Akers was 28 years old when he was killed in action in Italy in 1945, but that was not to be his last selfless act. Throughout the war, Akers had been buying war bonds, and he instructed the men in his unit to make sure, "in case anything happened to me," that the money went to orphans. They did as he asked.
Akers is buried in an American Cemetery in Italy.
KOREAN WAR
• Sgt. Jack Dee Gaines left high school in 1939 to join the U.S. Marines before World War II and survived numerous battles during that war. He was killed in Korea on Nov. 27, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir. He had received a commendation for his action during the Battle of Midway, according to a Globe account, which also reported that after the war he and two other Marines were presented medals for being Guam Honor Sailors of the battleship Missouri. He was one of six brothers who served; a sister also served in the Women's Army Corps during World War II. Gaines was 28 when he died.
• U.S. Army Pfc. Otis Carpenter was killed in action on Sept. 15, 1952, in Korea. He is buried in Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery. After his body arrived in Joplin, it was escorted to a funeral home by members of the American Legion and the American War Dads organization. Carpenter was 23 years old and married when he died.
• U.S. Army Maj. Jack Rodarme was killed in action May 18, 1951. He was 37 years old. He is buried in Joplin's Forest Park Cemetery. He had entered the U.S. Army in 1941 and was veteran of the fighting in Europe, for which he earned numerous medals, including the Silver Star. While fighting in Italy in 1945, 17 enemy soldiers surrendered to him after a firefight. He later married a young woman from Italy.
VIETNAM WAR
• U.S. Marine Pvt. Chester Calvin Carrico Jr., 20, was killed in action in 1970 by small arms fire while on patrol in the Quang Tin Province in the Republic of Vietnam. Born in 1949 in Picher, Oklahoma, he had lived in Joplin most of his life and went to school in the city. Carrico was a Golden Gloves boxer. He was posthumously awarded the Military Merit Medal and the Gallantry Cross with Palm by the Republic of South Vietnam, which was presented to his father in a ceremony in Joplin.
• U.S. Army Pfc. Robert Jack (Bob) Ruhl, 20, was killed near Cu Chio in South Vietnam in February 1968, not long after arriving in the country. He was 20 years old. Ruth Ruhl, his mother, said Robert was in college but was inspired to volunteer because of his father’s service in World War II. Ruhl's father, Jack Ruhl, had participated in Allied invasions of North Africa, Sicily, Salerno and landed at Utah Beach on D-Day, spending 19 1/2 months in combat before the war ended.
