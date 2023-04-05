Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on an upcoming concert.
The Reminders infuse poetic lyrics, soul and roots influences into their hip-hop. They will perform Friday in Joplin in a concert presented by Connect2Culture.
We'll have more about the band in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Voter turnout across the region.
- An upcoming rate decrease from Liberty Utilities.
- Grants awarded to local charitable efforts.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
