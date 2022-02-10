Two years ago, on Jan. 21, 2020, federal health officials reported the country’s first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Ten days later, the World Health Organization issued a global health emergency, and from there the dominoes began to topple.
By March 11, WHO officials declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Eight days later, California enacted the nation’s first stay-at-home order, and by the end of the month, a national lockdown was in place. By May 28, the United States had surpassed 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths. By June 10, the U.S. reported 2 million infections; on July 7, it was already 3 million infections.
The dominoes kept right on falling.
Nobody, not even local medical providers, believed the virus would remain America’s No. 1 public health crisis in early 2022.
“When we first got into this two years ago, my mindset was, ‘Here’s going to be a hard two or three months, and this too shall pass.’ That’s what I thought it was going to be like,” said Dr. Rob McNab, director of COVID-19 services at Freeman Health System. “I’d never guess in a million years that this would be an ongoing issue.”
Late to the party
While major American cities were ravaged early in the pandemic by COVID-19, the Joplin region seemed to have been overlooked by the virus. There was some hope the pandemic would be checked, contained and eradicated before reaching Southwest Missouri.
Those hopes were shattered when Wallace Lea, on March 23, 2020, became one of the first Joplin residents to test positive for COVID-19. At that point, Missouri had recorded 183 positive cases and five deaths.
“For about a month and a half before (Lea got sick), everybody with a sniffle or anybody with a respiratory complaint, we all kind of eyeballed them, looking for COVID,” said McNab, who treated Lea, “and it was (a while) before we found that first case — and boy, Wallace gave us a run for our money. He was so sick.”
Lea was in Freeman’s COVID-19 isolation ward for six weeks, much of that time on a ventilator. McNab said Lea was “as sick as you can be and still be barely alive.” But Lea walked out of the hospital under his own power on May 6, following a 45-day stay.
Lea is doing just fine, he said earlier this week, resting at home and enjoying the two loves in his life: his wife, LaVetta, and the game of golf.
“I can do everything that I could do before I had COVID. Now I’ve slowed down a little bit, but that’s because I’m 85 rather than anything related to COVID,” he said. “I feel very fortunate to have overcome (COVID-19) to this point. Even when I was in the hospital … I never thought that I wasn’t going to be anything but normal and healthy.”
He continues to suffer from lingering side effects, including a hindered sense of taste, a lagging sense of smell and some sensitive areas inside the mouth. But vaccinated and boosted, he’s no longer afraid of the virus.
Soon after his hospital release, he had T-shirts printed that read: “Well, it ain’t the flu.” One of those shirts now sits framed on McNab’s office wall.
“I look at it fairly frequently because Wallace Lea taught me so much about the pandemic and COVID and how bad it can be, and he was also a survivor,” McNab said. “We all worked our butts off, and we showed you can take a patient and, if you can get lucky and you do the right thing, you can salvage someone from this situation … and get some good outcomes.”
Ups and downs
Lea’s survival was a positive moment for McNab, he said. But there have been many low moments, too.
The absolute lowest for the veteran medicine specialist took place in November 2020, when positive COVID-19 cases had reached a peak in the area and both regional hospitals were filled with the sick and dying.
“I can’t even begin to explain to you how draining it is to keep working that hard and seeing that many people get a bad outcome, and it just really takes a toll on everyone,” McNab said.
But the Joplin area is far better off today than it was last year or in 2020, he said. Back then, he said, it was a “bootstrap-it-up-and-make-it-work” type of situation. Today, “we have multiple COVID units and we’ve learned what works and what doesn’t work ... We’re not in the dark like we were before.”
The first Jasper County COVID-19 death occurred on June 24, 2020. As of Feb. 10 of this year, at least 607 residents of Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties have died from COVID-19, and at least 17,971 people have died statewide.
“I have one or two patients pass away in one month or a couple of months — that’s pretty average, and I expect that. But when you go in and you go, ‘Oh, six patients passed away today,’ and ‘Oh, five more the next day’ — wow, that just really takes it out of you,” McNab said.
Freeman has tested 99,334 patients since the pandemic began, with 20,524 of those testing positive for the virus for a positivity rate of 20.1%, according to Paula Baker, president and CEO. As of Wednesday, 392 people had died of COVID-19 at Freeman hospitals over the past two years.
“It’s very sobering,” Baker said, “to think that 392 people have died just at Freeman from COVID. It’s been quite a tumultuous ride for the last two years.”
Mercy Hospital Joplin on Thursday said it has had 12,424 COVID-19-positive cases, 2,830 COVID-19 admissions and 321 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Learning to live again
Dr. Eden Esguerra, infectious disease specialist at Mercy, was almost giddy on Dec. 15, 2020, the moment she received a poke to the upper arm from a needle. In an instant, she became one of the first Joplin residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At the time, she said vaccines were “the beginning of the last chapter of this pandemic.”
It was a viable weapon, but too few people initially took advantage of the vaccine. The virus mutated into a deadly delta variant and then an easily transmissible omicron variant. Despite the availability of vaccines, more Americans died from COVID-19 in 2021 (405,769) than those who died in 2020 (385,361), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In late 2020, Esguerra fully expected nearly every American to be fully vaccinated by now, similar to what a previous generation did when the polio vaccine was first made available in 1955.
“There are studies out there that show if all adults took the COVID vaccine … we would be far, far, far ahead of the game right now,” she said this week. “But no, we’re not there.”
Many thought the disease would eventually become endemic, or something that is regularly found, said Dr. Jeremy Sturgell, emergency medicine physician at Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
“I would argue that’s what we are seeing now, with the omicron variant being less severe than the earlier forms,” he said. “I don’t think the disease is going to go away completely. It’s just going to hopefully evolve into something that that we can live with and won’t be so disruptive to our society.”
Cindy Myers, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that places her at a higher risk for severe illness with COVID-19, has lived the past two years as a hermit. Like many others, she thought that once the lockdown in early 2020 ended, COVID-19 would soon die out. No such thing happened.
“I still can’t believe it has been two years and we don’t seem to have an end in sight,” the Carterville resident said this week. “I think to some degree it’s altered life forever.”
Because of her illness, she and her husband have avoided large groups; Christmas 2019 was the last time she celebrated with family members in a group setting. She hasn’t spent New Year’s Eve with her mother, a family tradition, in two years.
“We have known so many people who have died (from COVID-19), and that wasn’t something I thought of in the beginning, but it starts to change your perspective on life,” Myers said. “When this is all finally over, they will still be gone, so it seems like the pandemic is getting the last word in.”
One of her greatest fears came true in December when she tested positive for COVID-19, though she said it “wasn’t that bad” and she received antibody infusion treatment.
“We chose to be vaccinated, which is just what worked for our situation, but the divide (between the vaccinated and unvaccinated) has been heartbreaking,” she said. “You would think after two years we would know that nobody knows everything, and that we are all learning together.”
Still a threat
Following a 38-day hospitalization, Jan Davis, of Neosho, was finally able to sleep in her own bed this past Monday night.
“I’m so glad to be home,” she said, fighting back tears. The virus “is just terrible; there’s not enough words to describe how horrible it is.”
She and her husband, Jack, were sick on Christmas Eve. Both had COVID-19 last summer, though the symptoms were light and both recovered quickly. This time, she was running a fever, had lost her appetite and had no sense of smell.
The couple, with a COVID-19 home kit, both tested positive for the coronavirus. She hoped it would be another light case like before. She was wrong.
Davis was quarantined for 20 days inside Freeman’s COVID-19 unit. During that time, the 62-year-old, who is unvaccinated, couldn’t see her husband or her two daughters.
“That was probably the toughest part, not being able to see them,” she said. “I was in isolation and they just told (Jack) that I was just holding on. For two weeks they really didn’t know which way I would go. The nurses and the techs would just hold my hand and say to me, ‘Don’t give up — you’re going to make it.’ and I did. I was so blessed.”
Davis was released from Freeman on Jan. 24 and moved a few blocks over to the 28-bed Landmark Hospital for further recuperation. Having COVID-19 and being isolated from loved ones “makes you really evaluate your whole life,” she said. “I want to be an even better person now, and I want to do some charity work.”
“COVID is pure evil,” she continued. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. People need to believe in it. I hope we can find a universal cure as soon as possible.”
Local health leaders would share the same hope.
“I think the only word to describe the way the entire health care communities — the complete system of care — have handled COVID is heroic; it truly has been heroic,” said Baker, the top Freeman official. “Our caregivers, as well as caregivers all across the nation, have put their own lives on the line to take care of the sick; they have been so devoted to their patients and so committed to helping them through this pandemic and their illness. It really just surpasses human understanding — the dedication that we’ve seen.”
