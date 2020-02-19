An estimated 20 to 22 veterans, active-duty military personnel or first responders die by suicide each day, but a new creative venture hopes to change those numbers.
Members of the Charlie Mike Theatre Company and Brotherhood of Warriors will join together at the Joplin Public Library next month to hold the first of what organizers hope will become a monthly gathering of veterans, active-duty personnel and first responders. The gathering gives them a safe place where they can process and write about their experiences.
Amanda Cherry, artistic director of Charlie Mike Theatre Company, believes writing — be it for a play or in a work of poetry or fiction — can help veterans and first responders process their memories, especially if they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Cherry, a former Army combat medic, said writing has helped her process her experiences serving in Germany as part of Operation Joint Endeavor and in civilian life as an emergency medical technician.
“I just felt this gave something back to the community,” she said. “I believe veterans (and) first responders have PTSD and become suicidal because we lose a sense of mission and purpose. This can give them a community and help them continue the mission. It gives them a reason to get up and get moving.”
How it began
Cherry’s journey with creative writing began a few years ago when she learned of a writing contest sponsored by actor Adam Driver, best known for his role as Ben Solo/Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequels. Driver, a former lance corporal in the U.S. Marines, has spent time introducing creative writing in the armed forces.
Cherry entered the contest in 2018. As she dreamed about what to do with the $10,000 prize if she won, she decided to spend half of it to form a theater group for veterans. Although the prize eventually went to another veteran, Cherry decided to move ahead with the group, and the Charlie Mike Theatre Company was born on May 1, 2018.
Named after the military call sign given to indicate the mission should continue, Charlie Mike is a way to help veterans and first responders continue the mission even among civilians, Cherry said. Through Charlie Mike, Cherry works with members of her target demographic and their immediate families, helping them network and develop their writing voices.
Next month, Cherry will come to Joplin to help facilitate the first local Charlie Mike gathering, designed to be a time during which participants can share their stories together verbally and in written form. If there's enough interest, the group will continue to meet on the third Saturday of each month.
“We create a safe space where men and women can come in and share their burdens and demons and the things which isolate them from everybody else,” Cherry said. “When other people share, that can be very powerful.”
Cherry said the formality of a play production often gives veterans and first responders a place to share their story with family and friends in a nonthreatening location. Participants shouldn't feel pressured to write — they also can come to listen without judgment and verbally share their own experiences, she said.
Brotherhood of Warriors
As the Charlie Mike program has grown, others have learned of Cherry’s mission, including Brodi and Lona Pursley, Jimmy Burgess and Ryan Meier with Brotherhood of Warriors. That group, based in Neosho, strives to help veterans acquire the tools and resources they need to find success as they move from full-time service to civilian life.
Meier is helping to bring Cherry to Joplin. Like Cherry, he has found a creative outlet for his memories through writing.
A U.S. Army veteran who served in Bosnia, Meier hopes others will come to next month's gathering. Processing experiences is the first step, Meier said, to help keep a person from sliding into depression and ultimately looking at suicide as a way out.
“We want veterans and first responders to come to understand they have resources available locally,” he said. “There are like-minded individuals, all seeking the same end goal. When we find a way to process things safely, our emotions, we glean from day-to-day life as well as process through the past.”
Meier would like to see the national suicide statistic drop from 22 a day to zero.
“You are never alone; we are there for you,” Meier said. “Let us know and stand in the gap, especially if you are feeling lost or feeling like there’s no other option than ending your life. We don’t want anyone to ever get to that point. We hope this gives them an outlet to process, explore and learn how to cope better. Where there is disconnect, we hope to reconnect."
More information
The writing group is set to meet from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St. Additional information may be found on the Charlie Mike Theatre Company Facebook page. People also can contact Amanda Cherry at amanda@charliemiketc.org or 816-359-0353 or visit charliemiketc.org. Information about Brotherhood of Warriors may be found on Facebook by searching “Brotherhood of Warriors.”
