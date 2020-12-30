NEOSHO, Mo. — Charges of felony stealing have been filed against a former employee of a cemetery now controlled by the city of Neosho.
Anthony Joseph Flores, 31, of Neosho, has been charged with two counts of stealing money from the Neosho IOOF Cemetery, according to charges filed in Newton County.
Flores is accused of overpaying himself about $18,000 between 2017 and 2019, according to the first charge, and using about $750 in cemetery funds to buy four tires for his personal vehicle and power tools, according to the second charge.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Flores was an employee of the Neosho IOOF Cemetery Inc. nonprofit organization from about 2014-2019.
The theft was called "a contributing factor" in the conditions that led to the disbanding of that nonprofit and the city's takeover of the cemetery at Freeman and Carl Sweeney roads in southeastern Neosho.
"I believe that if it was not for that overcompensation that cemetery would have likely not ended up in the red," said J.D. Hatcher, assistant prosecuting attorney. "At that point, it is pretty fair to assume, at the very least, it was a contributing factor."
The city got involved with the cemetery in 2019 after it had become overgrown — city employees were used to help clean the cemetery during the summer of that year. When code enforcement efforts began, so did a police investigation, which concluded in September 2019.
The cemetery in 2019 fell into receivership, according to Chapter 214 of Missouri Revised Statutes. When that happens to a licensed cemetery such as the IOOF Cemetery, then the local jurisdiction is asked to take possession and responsibility. The city did so in November 2019.
Hatcher in October said the case, under investigation for more than a year, was complex. In addition to the investigation from the police department's submission of charges, Hatcher said his department performed additional investigation into the case.
The city in its current budget projects revenues of $39,000 and expenses of $119,586, for a net loss of $80,586 — about four times more than Flores is accused of stealing.
Though the city is now operating the cemetery and collecting payments for plots, City Manager David Kennedy said in October that the cemetery would likely never fund its own operations.
