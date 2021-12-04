It’s the latest version of people stripping copper out of homes to sell it as scrap.
The number of catalytic converters being stolen off vehicles across the country has skyrocketed over the past two years, and the Joplin region is no exception to the trend.
“It’s kind of like copper thefts; it’s kind of the new version of that,” said Joplin police Capt. William Davis. “Several years ago people were stripping copper wire out of houses and air conditioning units and stuff like that. Now people have moved on and realized that catalytic converter thefts are kind of the new copper thefts.”
• Davis said Joplin police detectives have investigated 89 reports of catalytic converter thefts in the past five months.
• Carthage Police Lt. Chad Dininger said his department has worked at least 10 instances in the past two months.
• Jasper County sheriff’s Sgt. Roy Teed said he couldn’t put an exact number on them, but his officers have worked a number of cases this year, including several in the village of Airport Drive.
The crime
The catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that cleans exhaust gasses.
They’ve been required on vehicles for decades, but recently some of the natural elements used in their manufacture have become extremely valuable.
According to a report by State Farm Insurance last summer, raw materials inside catalytic converters have exploded in value over the past few years.
“Many drivers have no idea where this component is on their vehicle,” the company said in its report. “If your automobile is powered by gasoline or diesel, it has at least one catalytic converter under it. A part of the exhaust system required in US vehicles since 1975, it helps reduce the contaminants emitted by the exhaust.
“Because of the rare metals that are inside catalytic converters — including platinum, palladium or rhodium — this auto part can be worth several hundred to several thousand dollars," the report stated. "Some thieves go as far as removing these metals to sell them on the black market.”
State Farm said catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed by 293% from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, compared with the previous 12 months.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports atalytic converter thefts rose from an average of 108 per month in 2018 to 282 per month in 2019 to 1,203 per month in 2020.
The NICB said the crime can cost the victim between $1,000 and $3,000 to fix and the first indication that the victim has of a crime being committed is usually when they turn on the vehicle and hear the exhaust sound.
Teed, with the Jasper County sheriff’s office, said stealing catalytic converters is easy for the well-prepared criminal and catching them is hard, sometimes depending on blind luck.
“We got lucky enough recently," he said. "Barton County stopped a car that had a catalytic converter in it and we had just taken a report of a catalytic converter stolen up at the wind farm in the north end of the county. We had just taken that report so when Barton County stopped this guy, we heard about it and we got the one he had in his car and it matched right up to the one that had been cut out of this truck, so we got him only because it matched up perfectly.
“We caught another one when a deputy ... caught someone in the process of stealing a catalytic converter.”
Legislative action
The Missouri State Legislature took action in 2021 to increase penalties on people caught stealing catalytic converters as well as copper thefts and other crimes.
In July, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law House Bill 69, which makes stealing catalytic converters a class A misdemeanor for the first offense, and a class E felony for any subsequent offense within a decade.
The bill also requires scrap dealers to provide proof that a converter was lawfully acquired and mandates they keep them for a minimum of five days before modifying or disposing of them.
It also requires the buyers of precious metals to refrain from altering them for at least 10 days after purchase.
“As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals.”
The solution?
Carthage Police Lt. Dininger said catalytic converter thefts is definitely a recent development and the best way to stop it is vigilance.
“Suspects are going to vehicles that are parked, usually they’re going to vehicles parked all night,” Dininger said. “It only takes a matter of minutes for them to cut the catalytic converter off and they illegally sell that somewhere else for profit.
“We’ve increased patrols on any lot that usually has vehicles sitting overnight, but what we recommend is, if possible, get these vehicles in a secure location. Security cameras do help. That’s how we catch a lot of these suspects is live video so we always recommend maybe beefing up your security and then reporting any kind of suspicious behavior you might see around these lots whether it be citizens or the owners of the lots themselves.”
JPD’s Davis said the difficult thing is being able to connect recovered catalytic converters and the people who are caught with them to any of the reported crimes. He said the converters themselves don’t have markings on them connecting them to a specific vehicle.
“We’re telling people park in well-lit areas,” Davis said. “If you have security cameras, great. For our investigators if something does happen, having evidence like catching someone on video helps our investigators in the long run.
“A large number of these crimes are on business lots so if you’re going to have a car on a lot parked outside overnight, try to do regular checks on it and have security measures in place to help protect it.”
