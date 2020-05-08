The third and final candidate seeking the president's position at Missouri Southern State University on Friday pitched himself as a "strategic" leader whose decision-making approach is driven by student impacts.
Dean Van Galen, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, addressed a town hall Friday afternoon on campus and online. His forum wrapped up three days of campus visits by all three finalists, and the Board of Governors could meet as early as next week to select a new president.
Van Galen said his leadership style at his current institution and at Missouri Southern would be strategic in nature.
"I believe in planning," he said. "I believe in setting some long-term vision ... and I tend to be a long-term thinker."
Van Galen praised Missouri Southern's current strategic plan, which guides the university through 2023 and prioritizes areas such as enrollment, affordability, academic quality and research, as being "strong." The new president, he said, must "enthusiastically" embrace that plan while also bringing new ideas to the table.
"This is what I would strive to do," he said.
He answered several questions from attendees — such as how to handle academic programs with low enrollment and how to encourage different academic departments to collaborate more — with an eye toward students and the effects those decisions would have on them.
"(If I were president at Missouri Southern), you would find me talking a great deal about students and our impact on those students and their stories," he said. "That, to me, is where it starts and stops."
Van Galen even drew students into conversations about financial decisions, saying that the effects of budget choices on students need to be considered "very strongly," and the concept of shared governance, saying that it's "so important" for students to have a voice in their school.
Van Galen also touched multiple times on the need for a university president to be a regular presence in the state Capitol and local legislative events in order to promote the school and lobby for state funding. He said he has been part of that effort in Wisconsin, where his institution and others saw "massive" budget cuts a few years ago.
"I think that effort has moved the needle a little bit in the state of Wisconsin," he said. "I think the relationships universities build with elected officials is really critical to help them understand (the value of higher education)."
Van Galen said a large part of what drew his eye to the university was its state-mandated mission of international education. He said he was impressed by the university's annual themed semester and its ability to recruit international students and send domestic students on study-abroad trips.
"There is such value in having a global campus," he said. "I think international education is infused in what you do, and it is something I would support very strongly and (would) look for new and innovative ways to do that."
A former chemistry professor at Truman State University in Kirksville, Van Galen said Missouri Southern's presidential search is the only search process he's part of.
"If I were to serve, you could expect me to commit myself to learning about the people, traditions, challenges and aspirations of Missouri Southern, to be visible on campus, to build relationships and seek to establish trust in an environment of shared governance," he said.
Surveys extended
Missouri Southern State University has extended a survey to obtain more feedback on the three presidential finalists.
The survey for William Tsutsui is at surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-Tsutsui. The survey for Frank "Mac" McConnell is at surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-McConnell. The survey for Dean Van Galen is at surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-VanGalen. All three surveys will close on Sunday.
An open-comments survey also is available at surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-FinalThoughts. It will remain open through noon Sunday.
The surveys can be accessed at presidentialsearch.mssu.edu.
