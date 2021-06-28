Today in the Globe newsroom, we celebrated another retirment for a long-time educator.
Joplin Schools celebrated the retirement of Ron Lankford, assistant superintendent for business services. He is also the former superintendent of the Webb City School District and a former deputy commissioner for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
We'll have more about this report in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
Joplin Schools fortifying their network against cyber attacks.
A trust awarding more than $200,000 in grants.
A renovated museum in Independence, Mo. that focuses on President Harry S Truman.
We hope your Monday wasn't very Monday. Have a wonderful evening.
