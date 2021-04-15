As I'm writing this at 4:30 p.m., I can hear a familiar hustle and bustle outside the Globe's newsroom that I haven't heard in quite some time. The roads are blocked off and foot traffic is picking up. It means pretty much one thing — Third Thursday is back in downtown Joplin.
Tonight's event will be the first since 2019, as all of them were canceled last year because of the pandemic. Dozens of vendors and food trucks are expected, and because the event runs until 8:30ish p.m., there's still time for you to head downtown.
If you can't make it out tonight, never fear. Reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Laurie Sisk will be out there with coverage to be published later tonight at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition. (Side note: the photo attached here is from 2015, well before the pandemic.)
We'll also bring you:
- Coverage of Gov. Mike Parson's tour this morning of two major enterprises in Joplin.
- An update on the case of a man who was charged in Newton County with killing his son's girlfriend.
- The latest in the Missouri Legislature's efforts not to fund Medicaid expansion.
Thanks for reading. Enjoy your evening.
