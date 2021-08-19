Third Thursday will take over Main Street in downtown Joplin this evening.
This month's event is sponsored by Ajinomoto Foods, which will provide free shaved ice from Kona Ice at the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
There also will be live music from Low Compatibility on the 609 Stage, live music from Tim Nowell at Chaos Brewing and yoga on the deck at the Boardroom, hosted by Joypunk Yoga.
A free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be staged in front of City Hall. Vintage cars will occupy the 100 block of Main Street, and an artisan market will be offered on the 500 block. Visitors also can find more than 20 food trucks, bounce houses, a virtual reality cafe and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.