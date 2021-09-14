Third Thursday will take place this week in downtown Joplin. This month's sponsor is Missouri Southern State University.
The Lion Pride marching band will perform at 6 p.m. and the MSSU jazz orchestra at 7 p.m. at Fourth and Main streets. A free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place in front of City Hall.
Other events include food trucks, a vintage car cruise, bounce houses, booths and activities highlighting Missouri Southern, and a kids' character photo shoot from Dream Theatre.
Details: downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.