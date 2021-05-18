The second Third Thursday of the 2021 season will take place this week in downtown Joplin.
Mid America RV, this month's sponsor, will showcase its merchandise on the 400 block of Main Street. Live music will be at the 609 stage with Scott Eastman. Heartland Opera will perform on Carmine's patio, 524 S. Joplin Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in front of City Hall. Dream Theatre, 124 S. Main, will host a “Saloon Show” throughout the evening. A vintage car show is slated for the 200 block of Main Street, and an artisan market will be set up on the 500 block. More than 20 food trucks are expected.
Those in attendance will be encouraged to wear masks, particularly in crowded areas, and vendors will be spaced to allow for social distancing.
Details: downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.