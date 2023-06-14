Third Thursday, the city's downtown street festival, returns this week with its annual "You Belong in Joplin" celebration.
The celebration marks the June 2020 adoption of a proclamation from the city of Joplin recognizing equity, diversity and inclusion efforts.
"The 'You Belong' celebration is a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the ways that we are different as well as the ways we are alike," said Lori Haun, director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, in a statement.
Events at Third Thursday will include:
• The "You Belong" walk. It will start at 6 p.m. at the corner of Second and Main streets and head toward the stage at Sixth and Main streets.
• Remarks and introductions from Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, former Mayor Melodee Colbert-Kean and representatives from Missouri American Water and Downstream Casino Resort.
• An interactive mural at Sixth and Main streets.
• Live music from Dalia Neale and Riverside Current on the "You Belong" stage, located at Sixth and Main streets.
• A vintage car cruise on the 100 block of Main Street.
• An artisan market on the 500 block of Main Street.
• A selfie photo booth provided by Hip Hip Array.
• Free COVID-19 vaccines and bivalent booster shots provided by the Joplin Health Department.
• More than 100 vendors.
“The sooner that we embrace one another and embrace the diversity and inclusion and equity in this land, the better it is going to be," Cortez said at the 2021 "You Belong" celebration. "We all have our political differences, our religious differences and even our sexual orientation differences, but that doesn’t mean we can’t come together and be one community.”
Third Thursday is held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from March through October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.