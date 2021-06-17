This month's Third Thursday is about to get into full swing, and there are plenty of opportunities for you to participate.
Many of Third Thursday's regular vendors and booths will be in attendance. Pro Musica will present the Brubeck Brothers Quartet next to City Hall. And city and chamber officials will hold the first You Belong event, which celebrates diversity and inclusivity in the Joplin area.
The Globe will be there to cover You Belong, and we'll bring you that coverage later tonight at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
We're also working on:
- An update on what tuition rates will look like at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University this fall.
- News about who was named the Rotarian of the Year today.
- The latest on Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson and has drawn the attention of the federal government.
It's gonna be a warm one out there tonight, so stay safe and cool.
