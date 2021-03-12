A monthly street carnival in downtown Joplin will make its return after being postponed for a year by the pandemic.
The first Third Thursday event since 2019 will be held on Thursday, April 15. The regression of positive cases and availability of vaccines gave organizers confidence that the event could safely be held.
"We're excited to get back to it," said Lori Haun, executive director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, the presenting organization. "It's one of those things where we'll feel like it will be safe to do now. Because it's outside, we can increase our social distancing, and it feels like the time is right."
The event will not feature all of its usual attractions and arrangements, however. Changes are being made to ensure people can spread out as much as possible, in order to prevent packed crowds:
• The April event will feature no public performances from art groups such as dance studios or musical groups. Haun said those performances draw big crowds where people tend to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in order to watch.
• An area for food trucks will be extended to a second block in order to avoid closely packed lines of customers.
• The number of vendors will be limited. Vendor registration has not opened yet, Haun said, but is expected to be available sometime next week. Haun said interested vendors can find the latest announcements about openings on Facebook pages for the event and for the organization.
Each month's event will still present a main sponsor or partnership, Haun said. The April event will feature pairings with nonprofit groups that work to fight child abuse.
Third Thursday was started in 2008 as an event that paired artists with empty spaces along Main Street. It has since changed into a mostly outdoor event that features a variety of food, vendors and amusements for kids, with some businesses and storefronts hosting exhibits inside. The event has drawn thousands to downtown Joplin in the past.
Events are usually held on the third Thursday of each month between March and October. But as the pandemic began to bloom in March of last year, organizers canceled the March event days before it was to be held.
The lack of events took a financial toll on the organization, Haun said. The event helps support the alliance's mission of boosting and promoting downtown businesses.
Organizers will keep an eye on the pandemic and slowly increase the attractions for each month as safety allows, Haun said.
"I think as we get going, it will be good to bring communities together again," Haun said. "We'll be celebrating getting to go out and do things again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.