A monthly street carnival in downtown Joplin will make its return after being postponed for a year by the pandemic. The first Third Thursday event since 2019 will be held on Thursday, April 15, in downtown Joplin.
"We're excited to get back to it," said Lori Haun, executive director of Downtown Joplin Alliance, the presenting organization. "It's one of those things where we'll feel like it will be safe to do now. Because it's outside, we can increase our social distancing, and it feels like the time is right."
But there will be modifications. Learn more from reporter Joe Hadsall in a story in Saturday's e-edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you:
- Details about new leadership at KGCS-TV at Missouri Southern State University.
- A preview of the Carl Junction girls basketball team's Saturday matchup.
- Coverage of Friday morning's Eggs and Issues event with local legislators.
Have a happy weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.