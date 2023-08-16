The next Third Thursday will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Joplin. The theme will be "Dog Days of Summer," and it is a collaboration of the Downtown Joplin Alliance and General Mills/Blue Buffalo.
Events will include:
• Live music from Matt Long and the Gutter Divas, presented by North Heights Porchfest.
• A booth from General Mills/Blue Buffalo with a Coolest Pup contest, free doggie ice cream, face painting, water activities, an agility course from the Tri-State Kennel Club, adoptable dogs from the Joplin Humane Society and a photo booth by Hip Hip Array.
• Free bags of school supplies and meal vouchers from El Vaquero.
• A vintage car cruise.
• An artisan market.
• Free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots provided by the Joplin Health Department inside City Hall.
• Other vendors including food trucks.
Title sponsors are The Joplin Globe, KSNF/KODE-TV and Zimmer Marketing.
Sponsors, volunteers and vendors are sought for the remaining Third Thursday festivals of the season. Details: downtownjoplin.com.
