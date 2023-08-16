Third Thursday

Four-year-old Sirena Hammonds gets a pink balloon puppy from JoMo Balloon Clown Mal Graber during last year's Third Thursday in August, which focused on pets and animal services. A similar theme is scheduled for this week's Third Thursday. Globe file

The next Third Thursday will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Joplin. The theme will be "Dog Days of Summer," and it is a collaboration of the Downtown Joplin Alliance and General Mills/Blue Buffalo.

Events will include:

• Live music from Matt Long and the Gutter Divas, presented by North Heights Porchfest.

• A booth from General Mills/Blue Buffalo with a Coolest Pup contest, free doggie ice cream, face painting, water activities, an agility course from the Tri-State Kennel Club, adoptable dogs from the Joplin Humane Society and a photo booth by Hip Hip Array.

• Free bags of school supplies and meal vouchers from El Vaquero.

• A vintage car cruise.

• An artisan market.

• Free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots provided by the Joplin Health Department inside City Hall.

• Other vendors including food trucks.

Title sponsors are The Joplin Globe, KSNF/KODE-TV and Zimmer Marketing.

Sponsors, volunteers and vendors are sought for the remaining Third Thursday festivals of the season. Details: downtownjoplin.com.

