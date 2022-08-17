Third Thursday returns to downtown Joplin from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this week.
Sponsored by General Mills-Blue Buffalo, this month's theme is "Dog Days of Summer." Blue Buffalo will host a coolest pet contest, pup cups, agility and obedience demonstrations from the Tri State Kennel Association, a photo booth and more.
Create and Sip Studios, Black Spot Boutique and Heartland K9 for Veterans will offer pet-themed booths. Third Thursday also will feature more than 20 food trucks, a vintage car cruise in the 100 block of Main Street and an artisan market in the 500 block.
