NEOSHO, Mo. — The awards ceremony for the 26th annual Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the community room inside the Neosho-Newton County Library, 201 W. Spring St.
The event is open to the public.
This year's judge, Ziba Rajabi of Fayetteville, Arkansas, will present the awards for overall Best of Show, first through fourth places in both professional and emerging divisions, and a selection of merit awards.
The annual exhibition is now on display at the Big Spring Gallery inside the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 W. Spring St. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art pieces can also be viewed online at neoshoarts.net.
Details: 417-592-1673.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.