Thomas Hart Benton heirs sue UMB over mismanagement of trusts

Works by Neosho-born artist Thomas Hart Benton have brought millions of dollars, and his murals can be found in some of America’s most prominent locations, but his heirs are suing Kansas City-based United Missouri Bank, claiming it mismanaged Benton's estate while serving as its trustee.
Filed in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City last week, the 47-page lawsuit seeks UMB’s removal as trustee of the Benton Trusts, along with unspecified damages for breach of trust and cancellation of sales allegedly made by UMB without prior consent or authorization.
The lawsuit also alleges that UMB “did not follow Benton’s express directions as to the management of the Benton Trusts, including … the disposition of his works of art and other property” and that there has been a “willful, wanton and malicious and … conscious disregard for the rights and interests of the Benton family.
"In addition to failing to protect the intellectual property rights of the Benton Trusts, UMB failed to promote Benton's artwork in a manner such that the value of his work would increase and be maximized," according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Benton created lithographs — between 75 and 250, depending on the painting — to sell or distribute to build up the market for future sale of a full-sized painting.
"UMB failed to follow Benton's successful practice and instead sold full-size paintings prior to selling associated lithographs," the lawsuit alleges.
The bank, it is claimed, sold the Benton painting "Forward Pass," a football scene, for $60,000 in 1983 and then sold lithographs.
"In comparison, plaintiff Jessie Benton instructed UMB to sell lithographs of 'Wyoming Autumn' prior to the sale of the full-size painting. The lithograph sales built the market so that the full-size painting sold for $1.5 million in 2015," even though, according to the lawsuit, "Wyoming Autumn" is a painting of lesser relative value than "Forward Pass."
Jessie Benton is the artist's surviving daughter and the primary beneficiary of the Benton Trusts.
Benton was born in Neosho on April 15, 1889. In 1906, as a teenager, he plied his trade as a cartoonist for the Joplin American newspaper.
After his enrollment in the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a stint living in Paris, he returned to New York City in the early 1920s and declared himself an “enemy of modernism.” Over time, he grew to become one of the most famous painters of the regionalist movement in American art.
Benton painted all regions of America — including poor, rural areas, as well as scenes from the Ozarks and his childhood — and aimed to make modern art available to everyone. Through his paintings, he called attention to social problems in America.
Benton received commissions to paint murals for organizations such as the Whitney Museum of American Art; the Indiana Pavilion at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair; the Missouri Capitol, featuring his “A Social History of America”; and “Independence and the Opening of the West” inside the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Missouri. His “Achelous and Hercules” resides today in the Smithsonian American Art Museum. His “America Today,” a room-sized mural, has been described by art historians as “one of the most remarkable accomplishments in American art of the period.” In 1934, Benton became the first artist to appear on the cover of Time magazine.
The Benton mural “Joplin at the Turn of the Century” was created in 1972 and can be seen at Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St. It depicts people from different social spheres working and playing on Main Street at the turn of the century, with the iconic Connor Hotel visible in the left-hand corner.
Many Benton paintings have sold for millions, including “Ozark Autumn” for $4.9 million, “T.P and Jake” for $3 million and “Navajo Sand” for $2.6 million.
Benton died in Kansas City on Jan. 19, 1975, at the age of 85. His wife, Rita P. Benton, died 11 weeks later at the age of 79. They had two children, Jessie Benton and Thomas Piacenza, who died in 2010.
Besides Jessie Benton, of Chilimark, Massachusetts, the lawsuit’s plaintiffs include her three children, Anthony Gude of Frankfurt, Kansas; Daria Lyman of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Cybele Benton McCormick of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts.
The lawsuit alleges that UMB failed to maintain the trusts' market value, that pieces of Benton's art were sold prematurely, that valid appraisals weren't obtained, a complete inventory of the artist's work was lacking and "likely over one hundred irreplaceable pieces of art" were lost or are currently unaccounted because of UMB's "actions and inactions."
UMB has served as the trustee for both Thomas Hart Benton’s and Rita P. Benton’s combined trusts since 1979.
UMB President and CEO Jim Rine said in a statement that UMB would not address the lawsuit publicly, per company policy, but added that “UMB values the relationships with individuals and families for whom it has the privilege of providing trust management services.
“Despite our extensive efforts to address issues presented, the Benton family and its representatives have chosen to resolve alleged issues through litigation. We take our role as a trustee for art and other assets seriously and will directly address and defend the misguided allegations made in the lawsuit.
“We look forward to this matter being resolved as quickly and fairly as possible," Rine wrote in the release.
