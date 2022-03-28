Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School in Joplin got a major gift today from its co-founders, Debra and David Humphreys.
The $15 million gift will go toward reducing the rate of tuition for all students, as well as continued tuition assistance and scholarships for eligible students.
The chairman of the school's board of trustees tells us it's a gift that will allow Thomas Jefferson to plan for the next decade — and beyond.
