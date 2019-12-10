The accolades just keep rolling in for a Joplin-based school.
Staff and students at Joplin’s Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School learned last week that they’d been ranked by a national magazine in the top 3% of schools as the best in the nation when it comes to offering science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses and skills.
Thomas Jefferson was one of 16 Missouri schools listed in the top of America’s 1,000 schools, according to Newsweek magazine’s “Best STEM High Schools in America,” which recognized 5,000 public, private and charter schools nationwide. This ranking, the magazine’s first, is the high school equivalent of the U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the nation’s best colleges and universities.
“It was a really nice surprise that we’re recognized in this way,” said Laura McDonald, Thomas Jefferson’s head of school, “because we treat math and science like we do all the other subjects. We try to get the best teachers that we can and create the strongest programs that we can.”
Thomas Jefferson came in at No. 845 in the top 1,000, the only school ranked from the Joplin metro area. Of the 16 Missouri schools recognized in the top 1,000, a majority are based in either the Kansas City or St. Louis metro areas. Of the 77 Missouri schools recognized in the full list of 5,000 schools, Thomas Jefferson came in at No. 11, sandwiched between Cor Jesu Academy and Visitation Academy, both based in St. Louis.
Newsweek collected data from 2015 to 2019 for its report.
Thomas Jefferson students “are competing with all of those (Missouri) schools on the list," said Robert Carlson, the school's director of communications. "Those big metropolitan areas are the ones with the really high-performing schools that offer the most, and I think we’re fortunate to have a school like (Thomas Jefferson) in this area that offers the same things to this community.”
Newsweek’s global editor, Nancy Cooper, said in a statement that the magazine wanted to reward schools that push the STEM fields because they are skills “that only specialists have today (but) will be expected of virtually everyone in the American workforce tomorrow.”
Historically, Thomas Jefferson is known for its liberal arts college prep focus, from pre-K through 12th grade, with the intention of creating the most well-rounded and academically strong students possible, McDonald said. While STEM represents only a portion of the school’s overall mission and program, the study “is a testament to the expertise and passion of our faculty at all great levels,” she said.
The National Science Foundation estimates that 80% of the jobs available during the next decade will require math and science skills. And based on 10-year predictions from a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics study, 15 of the 20 fastest growing fields will require significant math and science preparation.
As STEM has become more prominent in career fields over the past five years, “we’ve intentionally added some classes … such as our STEM elective robotics and applied programming classes. We’ve always had really strong math and science classes and a lot of (Advanced Placement) courses in those areas,” McDonald said.
Starting early
STEM-related skills are developed early on at Thomas Jefferson.
First grade students are taught basic computer programming skills as part of their science curriculum, while older students can enroll in Advanced Placement biology, physics and chemistry. Elective offerings at the middle and upper school levels include applied programming and robotics, scientific research methods, computer science and coding.
For the public, STEM-related courses are offered to the Joplin community through the school’s academic enrichment programs, including the popular Summer Discovery Academy.
“We’ve really tried to follow those (national) trends because we’re not only preparing our students for college but life beyond college,” McDonald said. “We just focus on excellence in every area.”
Thomas Jefferson senior Dillon Dodge said he wouldn’t have known anything about the subject he wants to tackle as a young professional — materials and sciences — without guidance from the Thomas Jefferson instructors. He described his time at the school as “academically stimulating.”
Luke Goodhope, a 17-year-old who wants to become a chemical engineer, agrees.
“My 10th grade chemistry class is how I discovered I had a passion for chemistry,” Goodhope said. “The instructors make the students enjoy the challenges, and all of the students I know here are all motivated to do well in all of their classes.”
McDonald said Thomas Jefferson graduates often go on to study a variety of subjects, including STEM fields.
“We just try to create a very strong program in all areas so that all the students are prepared no matter where they want to go," she said.
STEM list
The top 16 Missouri schools recognized in Newsweek magazine's "Best STEM High Schools in America":
• Clayton High School, St. Louis.
• Saint Louis Priory School, St. Louis.
• Ladue Horton Watkins High School, St. Louis.
• The Pembroke Hill School, Kansas City.
• Saint Louis University High School, St. Louis.
• John Burroughs School, St. Louis.
• Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, St. Louis.
• Thomas Jefferson School, St. Louis.
• Rockhurst High School, St. Louis.
• Cor Jesu Academy, St. Louis.
• Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, Joplin.
• Visitation Academy, St. Louis.
• Marquette Senior High School, St. Louis.
• Greenwood Laboratory School, Springfield.
• The Barstow School, Kansas City.
• Parkway Central High School, Chesterfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.