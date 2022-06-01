A Joplin private school student is among more than 2,600 winners of National Merit scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Ian Ding, of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, has won a National Merit Boston University scholarship.
The awards announced Wednesday provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of winners be will announced next month, bringing the total number of college-sponsored scholarship recipients this year to about 4,000.
The 2022 National Merit program began in 2020, when high school juniors took a qualifying test that served as an initial screen of program entrants. From that, more than 16,000 semifinalists were named, representing less than 1% of the nation’s seniors.
From that group, more than 15,000 became finalists based on essays, academic record and SAT/ACT scores.
About half of the finalists will be National Merit winners at the end of the 2022 program, collecting approximately $28 million in scholarships.
The fourth and final announcement of scholarship recipients will be made July 11. Recipients of corporate-sponsored awards were named April 27, and winners of National Merit scholarships were named May 11.
