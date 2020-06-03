A May graduate of Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School has been named the latest winner of a National Merit Scholarship.
Savannah F. Dillard has won a National Merit Scholarship through the University of Oklahoma. She was announced today as part of 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
The awards will provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of scholarship winners will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.
The 2020 competition began in 2018, when approximately 1.8 million juniors took a qualifying exam that served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, that number was whittled to around 16,000 semifinalists, who were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than 1% of the nation's seniors.
To advance to the finalist level, semifinalists had to submit a detail scholarship application, have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed by a high school official and earn qualifying SAT or ACT scores. From the semifinalist group, approximately 15,000 students became finalists, and about half of them will be scholarship winners.
Today's announcement of scholarship winners was the third in the 2020 competition. Winners of corporate-sponsored awards and the $2,500 scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. were previously announced.
By the end of this year's competition, roughly 7,600 high school seniors will have received National Merit scholarships worth more than $30 million.
