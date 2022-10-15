CARTHAGE, Mo. - From the longest-running marching band festival in Missouri to a car show that attracts classic vehicles from several states to the the largest parade anywhere in Southwest Missouri, the Maple Leaf Festival draws thousands to Carthage and this festival, the 56th, did not disappoint.
People started gathering in Carthage before 6 a.m. By 9 a.m., thousands of spectators were lining the two-mile parade route from the Carthage Square to Carthage Junior High School.
Shortly after noon, many of those were either shopping at vendors on the square or they had migrated south to take in the Maple Leaf Car Show, which had registered 550 cars by 11:30 a.m.
Also at noon, the Marching Band Festival, the event that inspired the Maple Leaf Festival back in 1965, had kicked off with the Sarcoxie High School Marching Band being the first of 18 bands to take to Mercy Field at David Haffner Stadium.
Those 18 bands performed in the preliminaries, then 10 finalists took the field once again before awards were given out at 9:15 p.m.
The grand marshal of the Maple Leaf Parade always rides in style. This year’s grand marshal, retired Fire Chief Roger Williams, had a special chariot to take him through the city — a classic 1939 Mack ladder truck that was bought new and served the Carthage Fire Department through the 1970s.
The city owned the truck but restoration efforts had stalled over the years, so the city turned it over to Steve Burnett, a retired Navy captain who lives in rural Granby.
After some discussion, the city gave the truck to Burnett with a couple of conditions. He would make the Mack available to the city every year for the Maple Leaf Parade and the Christmas Parade and the city would have first right of purchase should Burnett decide to sell the truck.
In return, Burnett said he’d restore the truck and maintain the Carthage Fire Department name and colors on it.
When the Maple Leaf Committee named Williams as its parade grand marshal, Burnett faced a challenge.
“It was in a million pieces when I got it about two months ago, so we’ve really had to rush to get her back together for Maple Leaf,” Burnett said. “And one of the things that’s difficult is that when you’re putting it together, it’s not like a jigsaw puzzle, you put a piece in and you're good to go. It’s been a real learning experience.”
Fire Chief Ryan Huntley said he knew it would be a real challenge when he asked Burnett to get the truck in running order for Maple Leaf.
“With the timeframe we knew it was going to be a stretch,” Huntley said. “Steve has worked day and night on this thing, he knew how important it was to us and he has put so much effort to get it to where it is now. And yes, I'm shocked he was able get it to where it is so we can make this happen.”
With a rough-running engine, there was doubt even on Thursday that the truck could be made ready for Saturday’s parade, but Burnett, with the help Ritchey Mechanic Tim Mahaffey, manage to solve the problem and brought the truck to Carthage Friday afternoon.
The truck took its place in the parade, and with Fire Lt. Ken Lown at the wheel. It carried Williams and his wife Roberta Williams through the throngs of people that lined the square, Grand and Grant streets and Centennial Avenue to the Carthage Junior High.
The parade is Maple Leaf hitting a crescendo, with thousands of people lining the two-mile route to see the more than 150 entries travel over Carthage’s historic streets.
The route may be two miles long, but finding a seat on either side of the parade route can be a challenge. Along Grand, residents sometimes put out lawn chairs and caution tape two or three days ahead of the parade to save their spot.
Oswaldo Velazco-Hernandez, Carthage, said he got to a spot on Grant near the Carthage Sixth Grade Center at 7 a.m., two hours before the parade started, to put seats down for he and his wife, Hannah Velazco-Hernandez.
“It’s very important,” Oswaldo Velazco-Hernandez said. “I’ve been coming to the parade for the last 24 years, it’s a tradition. I’ve been bringing my kids since they were little and my oldest daughter is 22, so we’ve been doing this a long time. And we just got back from Houston as well. I was gone for nine months and I got back just in time for the parade. I love it, it’s good times to spend with family and friends and just have a good time.”
One thing people attending the Maple Leaf Festival will find is nostalgia, whether that be in a parade around Carthage’s classic square, or hundreds of antique vehicles in different locations.
Central Park is the traditional home to the Maple Leaf Antique Tractor show where dozens of old farm and utility tractors along with “hit-and-miss” motors that once drove water pumps and other farm devices, antique trucks and other machines of various vintages are shown.
Mick Cooley, Carthage, brought his “Doodlebug” a 1929 Model A Ford that some farmer in the depression years converted into a tractor.
“When they didn’t have the money to buy a tractor, you still had to eat,” Cooley said. “So they took car parts and put one together and made them a tractor.”
Cooley said the Maple Leaf Festival is must-see entertainment for anyone who’s connected to Carthage.
“I’ve come to Maple Leaf since I was big enough to walk,” Cooley said. “It’s one of those have-to things, Maple Leaf come rain or shine. We’ve had good years and we’ve had wet years but you get to see people you don’t see every day. And after all our COVID stuff I think this year is a good year.”
At the Congregation of the Mother of the Redeemer grounds at Fairview and Grand avenues, the 42nd annual Maple Leaf Car Show brought thousands of people to see an array of vehicles unmatched in most communities the size of Carthage.
Alan Kloehn, Springfield, said the car show has a reputation across Southwest Missouri as a date to mark on the calendar of any car enthusiast.
“Oh yeah, everyone knows the Maple Leaf Car Show,” Kloehn said. “We see cars we don’t usually see in Springfield shows because they come from Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma. We get to see something different. And it’s not that far away, an hour drive.”
Carthage Resident Robert Russow, who showed his 1961 Chevrolet Corvette, said the car show attracts a huge number and huge variety of classic cars.
“You can see anything here, there are rat rods to pristine, all-stock cars to customs, Volkswagons to Chevys,” Russow said. “There’s a Jensen over here, a little foreign car, I've never seen one before. You’ve got Studebakers, you’ve got Novas, you name it, it’s here. There’s even a bunch of Chevrolet Geos, there’s a whole club of them lined up over there. Little tiny cars they made in the 1990s and there’s a club that comes to this show every year. There must be 12 or 15 of them over there.
“I think this is probably the most cars I've ever seen here and it’s such a variety too, this is wonderful. Then when the parade’s over you won’t be able to walk through here hardly there will be so many people going every direction. It’s just now getting warmed up.”
