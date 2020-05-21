Organizers of an annual memorial run for the Joplin tornado have canceled a display of memorial banners because of the possibility of inclement weather.
Volunteers with Active Lifestyle Events were scheduled to place 161 banners featuring the names of victims from the 2011 tornado. The banners are a part of the annual Joplin Memorial Run, which has already been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials with the organization said they are disappointed to not be able to place the banners, but did not want to place any volunteers in harm's way, according to a press release.
