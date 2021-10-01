PITTSBURG, Kan. — With Saturday's forecast calling for a high chance of rain and thunderstorms, the outdoor book sale planned by the Friends of Pittsburg Public Library in the library courtyard has been canceled.
Plans will be announced soon for a future sale.
Patrons may continue to drop by throughout the year whenever the library is open to visit the ongoing book sale on the second floor. Shelves are divided by genre and most books are 50 cents to $1. Proceeds support children's summer programs and other special needs of the library.
