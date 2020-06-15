Judge Dean Dankelson meted out prison terms Monday to defendants in three child sexual abuse cases at sentencing hearings in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The judge assessed Stephen A. Hart, 32, of Joplin, a 20-year sentence on a conviction for first-degree statutory rape. Hart had pleaded guilty to the offense April 20 in a plea agreement capping the prison time he might receive at 20 years and dismissing a related count of first-degree statutory sodomy.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that Hart sexually abused a girl under 14 years old in August and September 2015 at two residences in Joplin. The statutory rape count pertained to an incident in August of that year.
The defendant was 26 years old at the time of the offense.
In a second case, the judge assessed Jason E. Ogle, 43, of Carthage, a term of 12 years on a conviction for first-degree child molestation.
Ogle pleaded guilty to the offense April 20 in a plea agreement dismissing two related counts of statutory sodomy and a single count of child endangerment. The plea bargain limited the sentence he might receive to no more than 12 years.
Ogle was accused of sexually abusing an underage girl over a 10-year period. The girl told child abuse investigators that he frequently groped her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He purportedly admitted under questioning by detectives that he had "dreams or nightmares" about various contacts he'd had with the girl.
Dankelson sentenced a third sex offender, Devin R. Davison, 22, of rural Joplin, to 10 years in prison on a conviction for first-degree statutory rape of a 6-year-old girl.
The girl, who is now 8, described to investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin acts of rape and sodomy that Davison perpetrated on her in October 2018 at a rural Joplin address, cautioning her not to tell anyone about it.
Davison pleaded guilty to the statutory rape charge April 20 in a plea deal limiting the sentence he could receive to no more than 10 years and dismissing related counts of statutory sodomy and child molestation.
A probable-cause affidavit alleged that he admitted to investigators that he had raped and molested the girl.
