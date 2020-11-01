Three GOP lawmakers who represent Joplin metropolitan area districts in the Missouri House of Representatives will have competition in Tuesday's general election from Democrat challengers.
The three incumbents are Ben Baker in the 160th House District, Lane Roberts in the 161st and Cody Smith in the 163rd. The three Democrat challengers are Angela Thomas in the 160th, Josh Shackles in the 161st and Aaron Hailey in the 163rd.
160th District
• Baker, 39, of Neosho, who was elected to the House in 2018, is a minister and former professor and administrator at Ozark Bible Institute in Neosho. He holds a bachelor's degree in art from the institute. He also owns Artisan Construction, a construction business that specializes in artisan trim work.
He serves on several committees in the House, including that considering downsizing state government, elementary and secondary education, and workforce development, and the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.
Before he won the House seat, he was elected to the Neosho City Council in 2016. His council tenure included service as mayor.
He chairs the American Legislative Exchange Council, an organization of legislators from across the country that focuses on limited government, federalism and lower tax issues.
• Thomas, 58, of Neosho, formerly served two years as president of the Neosho Chamber of Commerce and is a current member of the Neosho City Council.
She graduated from McDonald County High School and earned an associate degree in education from Crowder College. She worked for New-Mac Electric Cooperative for 16 years and then opened her own business, Angela's Salon and Day Spa, which she has operated for 15 years.
She was appointed to fill out the unexpired portion of Baker's term on the City Council when he resigned to run for the state House. She then won election to a three-year term on the council. She ran unsuccessfully against Baker in the 2018 election for the House seat.
The district is entirely within Newton County.
161st District
• Roberts, 72, a former police chief for the city of Joplin, was elected to the House seat in 2018.
He retired from the city of Joplin in 2014 after having served as chief since 2007. Roberts was named the director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety and served in that position from 2015 through 2017. He had been a police officer since 1971 after serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Roberts holds a master's in business administration from William Woods University, a graduate certificate in management from City University in Seattle and a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University.
Before moving to Missouri, Roberts worked in law enforcement management in Washington state and Oregon.
• Shackles, 40, of Joplin, is an event planner and community organizer. He is the owner of Affordable Computer Repair.
He attended schools in Joplin and Carl Junction, and he attended Missouri Southern State University.
He made his first bid for elective office this year for a seat on the Joplin City Council before filing for the House race. He assisted in the coordination of Joplin's Third Thursday downtown festival for 10 years, serves on the board of Joplin Little Theatre, volunteers at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, and helped start the Peace Church Cemetery Preservation Project. He identified a need for a computer lab for Joplin NALA and started an effort to seek donations of funding and equipment toward that effort.
He also has worked as a volunteer to teach Joplin history during tours of downtown and Murphysburg and in presentations at Joplin schools.
The district has territory in Jasper and Newton counties.
District 163
• Smith, 41, of Carthage, is seeking a third term in the House. He was first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2018.
Smith serves as chairman of the House Budget Committee, and he is on the Joint Committee for Legislative Research and Joint Committee on Public Assistance.
Smith graduated from Carthage High School in 1998 and studied business at Missouri Southern State University.
He worked in banking before starting his own company that provides technology to prevent the spread of infectious disease in health care facilities.
Smith was active with the city of Carthage before his election to the House and served as president of the Carthage Tree Board and on the Carthage Planning and Zoning Variance Committee.
• Hailey, 47, of Carthage, formerly worked in law enforcement for two years and has been a physical therapist assistant for 10 years.
He is a graduate of Webb City High School and obtained an associate applied science degree as a physical therapist assistant from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College at Miami, Oklahoma.
Hailey was elected to the Oronogo City Council in 2017 and served until 2019.
He currently serves on the board of the Jasper County Democratic Party.
The district is entirely within Jasper County.
