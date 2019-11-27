A Galena, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 2 p.m. Wednesday on West 20th Street, 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Madison D. Martin, 20, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Purdy resident suffered moderate injuries in a four-wheeler accident at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday on private property about 6 miles west of Purdy in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Keith A. Ridenour, 57, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Ridenour was operating a four-wheeler in a field and attempting to cross a ditch when the vehicle overturned and landed on him, the patrol said.
• A Minnesota man suffered minor injuries in a semitruck crash at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, 8 miler north of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Abdulkadir D. Ali, 33, of Fairvault, Minnesota, was taken to the Cox Barton County Hospital In Lamar.
Ali was driving a northbound truck that ran off the road into the median, returned to the highway, ran off the right side of the road and overturned, the patrol said.
