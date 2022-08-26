A 4-year-old boy from Joplin was injured along with two women in a two-vehicle crash at 12:08 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 6 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The boy, who was a passenger in a car driven by Sandra Feezell, 45, of Joplin, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Feezell was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. The driver of the other vehicle, Gwendolynn Sampson, 43, of Joplin, was taken to Freeman Hospital West. Their injuries were noted as minor.
The patrol said Sampson's northbound vehicle ran into the rear of Feezell's vehicle.
