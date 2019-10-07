Three Joplin teens are facing robbery and kidnapping charges after they purportedly assaulted and robbed another young man at gunpoint, forcing him to take off his clothes and making a cellphone video of the incident that they posted on the social media site Snapchat.
Joplin police announced Monday in a news release that three suspects were arrested in the course of an investigation last week in a robbery committed Sept. 28 at the home of the victim, Preston Valentine, 20.
The robbery was not reported to police until Sept. 30. Two of the suspects, Cayden B. Garvin, 18, and Trevin C. Dicks, 17, were taken into custody on Wednesday and Friday of last week. A third suspect, Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury, 18, was arrested this past weekend.
All three are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping. Dicks faces two additional counts of armed criminal action and Mace-Canterbury a single count of armed criminal action in connection with the robbery.
Probable-cause affidavits allege that the suspects abducted Valentine at gunpoint from a South Main Street location and took him to his residence on West 15th Street, where they forced him into a bedroom and ordered him to take off his clothes. The affidavit states that Garvin hit Valentine multiple times with his fists while Dicks and Mace-Canterbury held a gun on him and made a cellphone video of the assault.
The affidavits variously state that both Mace-Canterbury and Dicks applied a stun gun to the victim.
Valentine told police that he was robbed of "hundreds of dollars" and his cellphone, according to the affidavit filed with the charges on Dicks. Police say interviews of several witnesses were conducted last week prior to the arrests being made. According to the affidavit filed with the charges on Dicks, several witnesses told police that it was Dicks and Garvin who abducted and robbed Valentine.
Garvin, who was the first to be arrested, purportedly admitted under a Miranda warning that he and Mace-Canterbury took Valentine to his home, where they assaulted and robbed him of $200 and some Xanax pills, according to affidavits filed with the charges on Garvin and Mace-Canterbury.
The affidavits further indicate that police obtained the cellphone video of the incident that was posted on Snapchat and are holding it as potential evidence in the case.
