Two new courses for students with Individual Education Plans, or IEPs, are being proposed for Joplin High School, while a third course is proposed to address growing enrollment in art classes.
The Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday will consider approval of the Life Skills Art course and the Practical Living Skills course for students with an IEP. The courses are being recommended by administrators so that the district complies with requirements of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to graduate some special education students by the number of credits they earn, rather than just the basis of their IEP.
Life Skills Art would provide a background for students in art, specifically focusing on drawing, painting and art history. Practical Living Skills would teach students skills such as cooking, sewing, laundry, basic household maintenance, safety, budgeting, money management, bill paying, public transportation and agency access.
Growing enrollment in art classes at the high school in general has prompted the addition of a third course that would be open to all students in the 10th through 12th grades.
"Our current art courses are essentially maxed out, so we have had the opportunity to add some more sections for students to take existing art classes, and we also will be adding Digital Art," said Sarah Mwangi, assistant superintendent of learning services.
Digital Art, a course carrying half a unit of credit, is proposed as an elective for students in the 10th through 12th grades. It would allow students to explore the world of digital drawing and painting, and become familiar with advanced art software as they become artists in the digital age.
"The goal is really to help students gain the skills and knowledge for the modern digital world," Mwangi said. "That's going to be an exciting addition."
The addition of the Digital Art course also proposes to take an existing part-time faculty position in the art department to full time, a move that wouldn't be finalized until teacher contracts are considered in March, Mwangi said.
If approved, all three courses will be added in time for the 2020-21 academic year and will be included in program guides given to students and parents for enrollment purposes.
The agenda also includes a number of policy revisions to be reviewed on a first reading, budget adjustments for the 2019-20 fiscal year and updates on repairs at East Middle School.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. A closed session has been scheduled for 6 p.m. for legal actions and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
