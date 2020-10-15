Donors and workers on Thursday installed three new bronze sculptures at Joplin's Mercy Park, which hosts the Rotary Sculpture Garden.
The garden already boasted nine sculptures that were installed more than a year ago. The new sculptures are titled "Bamboo," "Lift Her With Butterflies" and "Go Escargot."
Get a peek at the sculptures, and learn more about their donors and the overall project, in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker and photographer Roger Nomer. Or better yet -- take a trip out to Mercy Park and see them for yourself.
In other news at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition:
- Preview the Friday night football games that are scheduled around the region.
- Learn about a new proposal for Joe Becker Stadium and other baseball fields in Joplin.
- Get details on a solar project that's underway in Southwest Missouri by Liberty Utilities.
- Discover a parade that will be held in Carthage this weekend in place of the annual Maple Leaf parade, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All that and more can be found at joplinglobe.com. Thanks for reading, and have a great Thursday night.
