Mall shooting

Missouri Stage Highway Patrol officials investigate the scene of a Tuesday afternoon shooting near Northpark Mall. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

Today in the Globe newsroom we covered breaking news involving the shooting of Joplln Police Department officers. 

Three officers and a suspect were shot in an altercation that extended across two locations, including a shopping area near Fourth and Range Line, and a residential area near Ninth and Connecticut. 

We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • A vigil organized for the officers by a community group.
  • Two Joplin schools that won grants from Casey's General Stores. 
  • Our latest question for Joplin Board of Education candidates. 

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.