Today in the Globe newsroom we covered breaking news involving the shooting of Joplln Police Department officers.
Three officers and a suspect were shot in an altercation that extended across two locations, including a shopping area near Fourth and Range Line, and a residential area near Ninth and Connecticut.
We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of The Joplin Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A vigil organized for the officers by a community group.
- Two Joplin schools that won grants from Casey's General Stores.
- Our latest question for Joplin Board of Education candidates.
