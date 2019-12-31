OKLAHOMA CITY — As three Native American tribes Tuesday sued Oklahoma’s governor, asking a federal judge to weigh in amid the continued impasse over gaming compacts, two local tribes say they back the suit.
The tribes that operate Downstream Casino and Resort, Quapaw Casino and Buffalo Run Casino are telling vendors and employees that they will operate as normal on Jan. 1, after the compact between the state and tribes expires.
"As far as the midnight deadline, it's business as usual," said Chairman John Berrey, of the Quapaw Nation, the tribe that operates Downstream Casino and Resort. "We've told all of our vendors and employees to have no fear, that nothing will change."
Buffalo Run Casino also plans to operate as normal, said Chief Craig Harper, of the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, the tribe that manages the Miami casino. Three casinos — Indigo Sky, Bordertown and Outpost — operated by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, are also expected to operate as normal, but officials for the tribe did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
In a joint statement announcing the federal lawsuit, tribal leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations said the lawsuit aims to put an “end to the uncertainty” that Gov. Kevin Stitt has attempted to cast over tribal gaming operations ahead of Jan. 1.
The tribes are requesting a judicial declaration that the gaming compacts between the state and Native American tribes automatically renew Jan. 1. Berrey said the Quapaw Nation stands firmly behind the three tribes, and that the conditions the compact requires for renewal have been met.
"The governor has been making unwarranted threats against the businesses that support Indian gaming, and he has been implying that gaming industry jobs are in jeopardy," Berrey said in a statement. "The governor's actions have begun threatening the stability of tribal gaming, and thereby the revenue bases of tribal governments and the countless gaming industry jobs across the state."
The lawsuit asks a judge to decide whether the compacts automatically renew.
Stitt remains at an impasse with 35 of the state’s tribes over whether the compacts automatically renew. The Republican governor contends they expire Jan. 1.
The tribes, however, say the compact calls for an automatic renewal of another 15 years if, according to the compact, "organization licensees or others are authorized to conduct electronic gaming in any form other a pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing pursuant to any governmental action of the state or court order."
The compacts allow tribes to offer gaming in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4 to 10%. Those fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years, gaming officials report.
Stitt has said he’s willing to renew for 15 more years, but he wants tribes to pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wants resolution language added to compacts to clearly specify what will happen the next time the compacts are up for renewal.
Tribal leaders have said they’re open to re-negotiating, but not until Stitt acknowledges the compacts automatically renew. The lawsuit does not ask a judge to address the revenue-sharing aspect.
"Our stance has been when the governor acknowledges the automatic renewal, the tribes will be willing to negotiate," said Harper with the Peoria Tribe, which manages Buffalo Run Casino in Miami. "We all own businesses, and negotiations are something we do every single day."
In a letter sent to Stitt on Tuesday, the three tribal leaders — Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby — said they have never refused to discuss rates, but have insisted that negotiations conform with the federal law and the provisions of the compacts.
“Unfortunately, your ongoing dismissal of this threshold framework has made progress impossible, and your words and threatened actions leave us no reasonable alternative but to file suit,” the men wrote.
In a statement, Stitt said he was disappointed that a number of Oklahoma tribes — led by the Chickasaw, Cherokee and Choctaw nations — did not accept the state’s offer for a three-person arbitration panel to resolve the dispute outside of court.
"This was a capstone action to their numerous refusals to meet with (the) state and begin negotiations on the Model Gaming Compact to ensure a win-win for all parties by the end of this year," Stitt said. "I was elected to represent all four million Oklahomans, and I will continue to be laser focused on an outcome that achieves a fair deal and is in the best interest of the state and its citizens."
Stitt also announced that two tribes — the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians — signed an eight-month compact extension with the state. Neither tribe currently operates any casinos in Oklahoma, officials said.
"These extensions will enable the parties to negotiate a compact that better accounts for the differing needs of tribes throughout the state and the state’s interests in preserving the substantial exclusivity without a cloud of legal uncertainty," he said. "(The state) offered an extension, with no strings attached, to all tribes that operate casinos in the state, and my door continues to be open for more tribes to join who are worried about impending uncertainty."
In a tweet, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, called the litigation an “inevitable development.”
“I’m disappointed that it’s come to this, but I support the tribes in their court filing to resolve the issue,” Virgin said.
An official with Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, meanwhile, said it would be business as usual New Year’s Day at the more than 130 casinos across the state.
“While we prefer negotiation to litigation, the federal court is now the only reasonable alternative to bring legal certainty to this issue,” Anoatubby said in a statement. “We remain hopeful we will continue to have a productive and mutually beneficial relationship with the State of Oklahoma once we have resolved this issue.”
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Digital Editor Joe Hadsall contributed to this report.
