MIAMI, Okla. — On Tuesday, voters in Miami and three other Ottawa County towns will go to the polls to select candidates to serve in municipal posts.
MIAMI
Three candidates are vying to fill a Ward 3 vacant seat on the Miami City Council. Candidates are Dwain Sundberg, Justin Addis and Eric W. Bridges.
• Addis, 32, is a banker. He has lived in Miami about 20 years. He is vice chairman of the Ottawa County Democratic Party but has not held elective office before.
• Bridges, 32, is employed as a police officer in another town. He has lived in Miami since 2009, and this is his first run for elective office.
• Sundberg, 39, is employed as a construction manager. He is a lifetime resident of Miami and has not held elective office before.
QUAPAW
In Quapaw, candidates for Office No. 2 on the Board of Trustees are Lee Edward Lyle and Charley L. Daniels.
FAIRLAND
In Fairland, candidates for two seats on the Board of Trustees are Lisa M. Jewett, Kelli Shelton, Trevor Berger and Dillon Bunch.
AFTON
Afton voters will decide two races for the Board of Trustees and select a town treasurer.
Candidates for one seat on the board are Jason Lee Speer, Bobbi J. Baumann, Regina L. Harris, Franklin Betz, Mary Hudspeth and Clarence Slusher.
Candidates for an unexpired term on the board are Michael Nelson and Sandy Baker. Those seeking election as the Afton treasurer are Rebecca Jean Collins, Marie Duggan, Shannon Roberts and Genafer Canady.
