Residents in the Joplin School District will see three familiar faces return to the Board of Education in April.
At the close of the filing period earlier this week, incumbents Brent Jordan and Derek Gander and former member Jeff Koch had filed for three open seats on the board.
Jordan, a school counselor in Neosho, is the board's current vice president. Gander is self-employed in the construction industry. Both were first elected in 2017. Koch, who works for Umicore Optical Materials, previously served three years as president of the school board before losing a bid for reelection in April 2018.
Voters also will see another item on the April 7 ballot from the school district — a bond issue to pay for the construction of a new school to replace Columbia and West Central elementary schools and to build an expansion at Kelsey Norman Elementary. The district will ask for $25 million in bonds without raising its current debt service tax rate, which is currently set at 91 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Instead, it would extend the length of time taxpayers pay that rate for 20 years.
Missouri law provides that a school district doesn't have to hold a school board election in April if the district has the same number of candidates as positions available.
But Joplin voters will see the three candidates' names on their ballot this spring, per school board policy: "If, in addition to board candidates, the district has an issue on the ballot, such as a bond or levy issue, the ballot will include the ballot issue and the names of all candidates, even if the number of candidates who filed for each position is equal to the number of open positions."
Other districts
In Neosho, incumbents David Steele and Kim Wood will face challengers Melissa Wright and Kevin Butler for three seats on the school board on the April 7 ballot. Each position carries a three-year term. Incumbent Brett Day did not file for reelection.
Three seats are open on the Carthage Board of Education. Board President Jeff Jones faces challengers Ed Streich, Karen Wilkinson, Nathan Scott, Ryan Collier, Robin Hicklin, Patrick Scott and E. Wayne Wilson. Each seat carries a three-year term.
There will be no school board elections in Carl Junction or Webb City.
Two incumbents, Brian Massey and Travis Spencer, and a former board member, Robert Herron, have filed for three open seats on the Carl Junction Board of Education. Herron previously served from 2000 to 2015. The third incumbent, Claudia Cox, did not file for reelection.
In Webb City, longtime incumbents Dave Collard, William Roderique and Jeanne Newby have filed for their seats on the Board of Education. Each position carries a three-year term.
Globe staff writers Emily Younker and Kimberly Barker contributed to this report.
