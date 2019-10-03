Thrilled with a mill: Student's excitement pairs well with planned history day

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Bianca Haulman wants to tell us something: We should go to Jolly Mill Park.
"I want people to be in nature, and to see how beautiful it is," said 12-year-old Bianca. "Everyone's busy staring at their phones, but when you're here, you want to put it down and just look around."
Saturday will be an ideal day for looking around at the park, which houses one of the largest remnants of the dissolved town of Jollification. The park will host the second Jolly Mill History Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature a number of historical demonstrations and displays, from hit-and-miss engines to antique tractors, from beekeeping to blacksmithing. A sawmill will turn logs into lumber, and ice cream will be made, said Bob Haskins, a member of the Friends of Jolly Mill nonprofit group that maintains the park.
The most important demonstration, Haskins said, will happen at 1:30 p.m., when the mill at Jolly Mill will grind cornmeal in the same way it did in the mill's heyday.
Haskins said the day is all about showing how America used to work.
"We're losing our history, and I think it's important to display how this country got here," Haskins said. "Jolly Mill is just one of many mills, and all those mills were the center hub of a town's growth back in the day."
Bianca's love of the park is relatively new: The seventh grader at Neosho Junior High School was one of several students who took a field trip to the mill in September.
At first, she was annoyed at the prospect of an uncomfortable trip, she said.
"I was expecting it to be hot and sweaty, and it was a long bus ride, so I wasn't expecting much," she said. "But when we got here, I was swept away. It's so beautiful."
Part of the field trip included learning about the mill, and the town that used to be around it.
The mill is situated on the southern banks of Capps Creek. Behind to the north is a large bluff and a canopy of trees.
The mill is all that remains of the original town of Jollification. Built in 1848, the mill and a distillery helped the town grow by serving as a stop for wagon trains and stagecoaches, according to information from the Missouri Division of Tourism. But much of the town was destroyed in the Civil War, and what remained dissolved after the distillery was closed in the 1870s.
The mill was in Haskins' family for much of the 20th century, until it was sold to another private owner. After that, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983, and in 1986, a nonprofit was formed to maintain it. The mill was repaired and restored in 1998 for occasional demonstrations, such as Saturday's planned milling. Other historic buildings, such as a schoolhouse, have been relocated on the site.
Students in John Branscum's social studies class were assigned a project-based learning assignment inspired by the trip. Bianca and student Abbygale Greene put together a commercial for the park, sharing pictures of the park and what they learned about its history. She also gave a presentation Tuesday to her class.
The commercial focused on the history of the mill, and all the ways families can enjoy their time at the park.
Outside of school and beyond the assignment, Bianca sent a letter to the editor of the Globe, inquiring about how much it would cost to have her article about Jolly Mill published.
The editor rejected her offer of payment.
"She sometimes gets excited about assignments, but not to the extent she did with Jolly Mill," said Angela Haulman, Bianca's mother. "When she came home, she was excited to tell me all about it, and she very much wanted people to come out here. She wanted the information out there."
Enthusiasm such as Bianca's is welcomed by Haskins.
"When you look at that structure, you can be nothing but amazed, especially when you think of all the work, sweat and toil that went into one little building on Capps Creek," Haskins said. "Jolly Mill is like a grain of sand at the sea. There were lots of Jolly Mills across America."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.