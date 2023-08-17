PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tickets will go on sale Friday for two Broadway acts and a nationally touring ensemble, all of which will be brought to Pittsburg State University's Bicknell Center for the Arts this season.
Tickets can be purchased at the PSU ticket office in Weede Gymnasium, online at pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office or by calling 620-235-4796.
Shows are:
• "Annie" on Nov. 17 in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall.
The original Broadway production opened in 1977 and ran for almost six years. Since its inception, it has won seven Tony Awards, including best musical, and has spawned numerous regional productions, national tours and productions in other countries.
It features a book and score written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. It stars Ellie Pulsifer as Annie, Stefanie Londino as Miss Hannigan, Christopher Swan as Daddy Warbucks, Nick Bernardi as Rooster Hannigan and Julie Nicole Hunter as Grace Farrell.
Discounted tickets are $61.20, $68.85 and $75.65. After Oct. 21, any remaining tickets will increase 15%.
• Stomp on Feb. 14 in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall.
Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more are turned into the energizing beats of Stomp.
Established in New York City in 1994, the percussion group Stomp has become an international phenomenon, playing in more than 50 countries in front of more than 24 million people. The group also has made appearances on "Sesame Street," at the Academy Awards and at the Olympic Games.
Discounted tickets are $61.20, $68.85 and $75.65. After Oct. 21, any remaining tickets will increase 15%.
• Damn Tall Buildings on Oct. 14 in the Miller Theatre.
The group is composed of guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk and fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta in a blend of bluegrass, blues, roots rock and vintage swing. Their appearance is made possible by a partnership with Olive Street Presents.
Tickets may be purchased online at olivestreetpresents.org for $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show and at the door.
